CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Aug 28, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore announces funding for Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Lithography Studio (H-340), 5163 Duke Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-andy-fillmore-to-announce-funding-for-young-canada-works-in-heritage-organizations-program-848895251.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister O'Regan visits Elsipogtog First Nation to announce support for significant infrastructure projects
|
CITY:
|
ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, MI'KMAQ TERRITORY
|
LOCATION:
|
Site of new school
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-visit-elsipogtog-first-nation-to-announce-support-for-significant-infrastructure-projects-833454529.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with Matane business leaders
|
CITY:
|
MATANE
|
LOCATION:
|
Quality Inn & Suites, 1550 Phare Ouest Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-visits-matane-and-saint-onesime-d-ixworth-819942751.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support to boost tourism in the Montérégie region
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
Micro-brasserie Ross Stall, Vignoble Kobloth, 905 Grand Boulevard West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-to-boost-tourism-in-the-monteregie-region-817692256.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announces a federal investment in innovation to boost Canada's food processing sector
|
CITY:
|
BEDFORD
|
LOCATION:
|
Usine de Bonduelle à Bedford, 75 rue Kemp
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-invests-in-innovation-to-advance-canadian-food-processing-sector-882438058.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Greg Fergus makes an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
Assemblée des groupes de femmes d'interventions régionales (AGIR), Room 105, 109 Wright Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-greg-fergus-ps-to-the-president-of-treasury-board-and-minister-of-digital-government-and-member-of-parliament-for-hull-aylmer-will-make-an-important-announcement-to-help-advance-gender-equality-in-gatineau-848399073.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau to make an important announcement
|
CITY:
|
BAIE-COMEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
Port of Baie-Comeau, 20 Cartier Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-important-announcement-in-baie-comeau-841432195.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-ONÉSIME-D'IXWORTH
|
LOCATION:
|
Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska, Covered bridge, 21 College Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-visits-matane-and-saint-onesime-d-ixworth-819942751.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly announces an investment for supporting tourism in Quebec
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Governor's Kiosk, Cap Diamant, Plains of Abraham
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-joly-will-announce-an-investment-for-supporting-tourism-in-quebec-807854212.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding CED support for three snowmobile clubs located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudières-Appalaches regions
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-ONÉSIME-D'IXWORTH
|
LOCATION:
|
Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska, Covered bridge, 21 Route du Collège
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/modification-change-of-time-press-conference-regarding-ced-support-for-three-snowmobile-clubs-located-in-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-chaudieres-appalaches-regions-837330924.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada, British Columbia, and the Tŝilhqot'in Nation
|
CITY:
|
WILLIAMS LAKE
|
LOCATION:
|
Tŝilhqot'in Negotiations Office, 1729 South Lakeside Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-british-columbia-and-the-tsilhqot-in-nation-834876197.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
PS Miller announces funding for climate change adaptation and resilience
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Ouranos, 550 Sherbrooke Street West, West Tower, 19th floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ps-miller-to-announce-funding-for-climate-change-adaptation-and-resilience-862143178.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly announces support for the Centre Culturel Desjardins
|
CITY:
|
JOLIETTE
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre culturel Desjardins, 20 Saint-Charles-Borromée Street South
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-announce-support-for-the-centre-culturel-desjardins-889925017.html
ONTARIO
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Kent Hehr announces funding for Indigenous Languages in Southern Alberta
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Elizabeth Fry Society, 1731 – 10 Avenue SW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-kent-hehr-to-announce-funding-for-indigenous-languages-in-southern-alberta-812322927.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure Announcement in Edmonton
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
TELUS World of Science Edmonton, Main Lobby, 11211 142 Street North West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-edmonton-850206684.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson announces funding to support British Columbia's technology ecosystem
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
BC Tech Association, Suite 101, 887 Great Northern Way
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-announce-funding-to-support-british-columbia-s-technology-ecosystem-863139793.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sajjan visits Trail Regional Airport
|
CITY:
|
TRAIL
|
LOCATION:
|
Trail Regional Airport, Airport Terminal, 8995 Highway 22A
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sajjan-to-visit-trail-regional-airport-855847037.html
