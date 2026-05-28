CME to host national roundtable series on defence opportunities for Canadian manufacturers

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is launching a national series of roundtables to engage directly with industry on opportunities in Canada's growing defence sector.

Held in collaboration with event sponsors Ernst & Young LLP (EY Canada) and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the roundtables will take place across the country and focus on strengthening Canada's defence industrial base and supporting manufacturers in accessing new procurement and supply chain opportunities through CME Defence. Launched earlier this year, CME Defence was created to help manufacturers better navigate Canada's evolving Defence Industrial Strategy and position themselves for growth in the sector.

"Through CME Defence, we are working to ensure Canadian companies are better positioned to access opportunities. This roundtable series is about listening and understanding what industry needs to compete and succeed and ensuring our efforts are aligned with those priorities," said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.

These sessions will bring together a select group of industry leaders to share perspectives, challenges and priorities related to entering or expanding within defence and dual-use markets. Insights gathered will directly inform how CME Defence continues to support industry through targeted programming, partnerships and advocacy.

Discussion topics will include:

Navigating defence procurement and supply chain integration

Building capacity and readiness in Canadian manufacturing

Strengthening domestic and allied supply chains

Connecting with prime contractors and new market opportunities

Scaling up and financing Canada's defence readiness

"Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy represents an inflection point, but only for those enabled to navigate it," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, RBC Commercial Banking. "The real bottleneck isn't ambition, it's fragmentation. The partnerships and opportunities are there, but they require the right connectivity to unlock. RBC Commercial Banking is helping build that connective tissue so domestic champions can compete globally."

"Turning Canada's defence ambition into impactful industrial capability requires collaboration across manufacturers, government and financial partners," said Paul Vail, EY Canada Industrials and Mobility Leader. "These roundtables will bring the public and private sectors together to help form practical approaches to support manufacturers operating in increasingly complex supply chains."

This national roundtable series reflects CME's commitment to engaging directly with manufacturers to develop practical, industry-driven solutions that support growth, resilience and long-term competitiveness.

To stay informed on CME Defence activities, visit CMEDefence.ca.

About CME Defence

CME Defence is an initiative of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters that helps Canadian manufacturers access opportunities in defence and security markets by building capacity, strengthening connections and improving readiness across the sector.

About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)

Since 1871, CME has been the voice of manufacturing in Canada, advocating for policies that foster a competitive business environment and supporting manufacturers to grow, innovate and succeed globally.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Media contact: Julie Fortier, National Director, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, [email protected], +1 613 324 4209