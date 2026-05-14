Canadian, U.S., and Mexican manufacturing leaders unite in Washington to urge preservation of CUSMA and free trade across North America

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and manufacturing executives from across Canada are joining their counterparts from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) in the United States and the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (CONCAMIN) at the North American Manufacturing Conference in Washington this week to send a clear, united message: North America's highly integrated manufacturing supply chains depend on preserving CUSMA (USMCA) and the free flow of trade across borders.

Together, manufacturing leaders from all three countries are urging governments to maintain and strengthen the trilateral agreement that has been the foundation of North America's industrial competitiveness. The conference program includes executive roundtables, a congressional reception, and participation from senior trade officials including Canada's Chief Trade Negotiator to the United States, the Deputy U.S. Trade Representative, and the Undersecretary of Foreign Trade at the Mexican Ministry of Economy, providing a high-level forum to address current challenges and align priorities ahead of the 2026 CUSMA joint review.

Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters:

"We're pleased to be in Washington this week standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with our U.S. and Mexican partners to back CUSMA and defend free trade in North America. Our manufacturing industries are united together by shared supply chains and shared purpose. The message from manufacturers is clear: North American co‑production isn't optional – it's essential to this region's global competitiveness and to the strength of the manufacturing businesses and livelihoods of the workers who depend on it."

CME is also inviting manufacturers from across Canada to share their views on the CUSMA renewal discussion through its North American trade and tariff survey. Responses will directly inform CME's engagement with trade negotiators and for Dennis Darby's role on the Prime Minister's Advisory Council on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations.

Manufacturers can complete the short survey here.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is a national community of manufacturers helping businesses grow, compete, and succeed. By shaping public opinion and giving manufacturing a strong, credible voice with governments, CME helps create the right conditions to invest, innovate, export and grow. Through hands-on programs and services, it also works directly with manufacturers to improve productivity, reduce costs, and tackle challenges they cannot solve alone.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Media contact: Julie Fortier, National Director, Communications, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 613-324-4209, [email protected]