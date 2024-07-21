CMC Pictures Announces Global Release for Phenomenal Chinese Comedy 'Successor'

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- CMC Pictures has just acquired the international distribution rights for the film "Successor," starring Shen Teng and Ma Li. Anticipated to be the summer's blockbuster Chinese comedy phenomenon, the film will be released worldwide in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland starting August 1, with more regions to be announced soon.

Official Poster of Film Successor

This release marks another collaboration between Shen Teng, Ma Li, and directors Yan Fei and Peng Da-Mo with Slinky Town Pictures, following their earlier successes with "Goodbye Mr. Loser (2015)". This continued partnership builds what fans are calling the 'Slinky Town,' much to the delight and anticipation of their dedicated followers.

"Successor" tells the story of a wealthy couple, Ma Chenggang (played by Shen Teng) and Chunlan (played by Ma Li), who decide to design a life of poverty for their little son to teach him the values Ma Chenggang learned during his own tough upbringing. The family embarks on a hilarious journey, living in a dilapidated yard and working as donkey drivers in their contrived impoverished existence. Despite the hardships, their son Ma Jiye (played by Xiao Bochen) is their only hope. Ma Jiye excels academically and is determined, but as he grows older, he starts noticing the increasingly strange behavior of those around him.

With its hilarious scenes and the box office appeal of Shen Teng and Ma Li, "Successor" premiered in China on July 16. In just two days, up to July 18, the film has already amassed over $120 million at the box office, securing the top spot in the charts. This heartwarming and humorous film is sure to captivate and entertain international audiences.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: [email protected].