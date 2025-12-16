CM Labs Simulations and GlobalSim Unite Through Strategic Acquisition to Strengthen the Future of Workforce Development

Together, the simulation-based training leaders advance a shared mission to elevate operator productivity, safety, and workforce readiness worldwide.

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - CM Labs Simulations, a leader in simulation-based training for heavy equipment operations, announced today that it has acquired GlobalSim, a Utah-based developer of advanced training simulators.

CM Labs Simulations and GlobalSim logos (CNW Group/CM Labs Simulations)

This joining of forces reflects a shared vision for the future of simulation-based training and reinforces CM Labs' position as one of the most trusted and innovative providers in the industry. By integrating GlobalSim's deep market knowledge with CM Labs technology and expertise, customers gain access to a comprehensive suite of next-generation simulation-based training products that increase workforce readiness, safety and productivity, and lower training costs.

CM Labs also broadens its US presence with the addition of GlobalSim's Salt Lake City, Utah, location, which offers expanded manufacturing resources to reinforce its commitment to excellence when serving and supporting clients.

"This is a natural evolution for two organizations that have decades of proven safety, precision, and performance outcomes in port operations," said Robert Weldon, CEO of CM Labs. "CM Labs and GlobalSim are uniting to deliver unmatched quality, value and support to our port customers worldwide."

Brad Ball, VP of Sales & Marketing for GlobalSim, added: "GlobalSim and CM Labs have pushed each other to innovate for nearly two decades. Joining forces allows us to combine the very best technology, engineering talent, and industry expertise from both organizations. Our teams share a commitment to excellence, and together we will deliver training systems that lead the simulation industry for many years to come."

To learn more about CM Labs port line of business and offerings, please visit https://www.cm-labs.com/en/industries/ports/.

About CM Labs Simulations

CM Labs stands apart through its commitment to pioneering the most realistic simulation-based heavy equipment training solutions on the market, tailored to address and solve real-world challenges. With more than 25 years of experience, 2,000 installations across 54 countries, numerous awards, and 300+ academic papers to its name, CM Labs has achieved worldwide recognition for the quality of its solutions and has become the global leader in providing virtual training tools for the construction, utilities, and ports markets.

About GlobalSim

GlobalSim, Inc. specializes in developing and manufacturing high-end simulators. Widely recognized throughout the world as the leading provider of crane simulators, GlobalSim is focused on developing training systems for the port, construction, industrial, and military markets.

Mary Lee Shalvoy, [email protected]