CM Labs Acquires AI Redefined, Building on Its Track Record of Innovation

MONTREAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - CM Labs Simulations, the global leader in simulation-based training for construction, utilities, and ports, today announced its acquisition of AI Redefined (AIR), a Montreal-based company renowned for its work in real-time, human-AI collaboration. This acquisition reflects CM Labs' long-standing mission of transforming workforce development and furthering its legacy as the creator of the industry-leading Vortex™ platform.

CM Labs MasterCab Simulator (CNW Group/CM Labs Simulations)

"For more than 25 years, CM Labs has pioneered using engineering quality simulations to create training experiences that mirror real-world operations," said Robert Weldon, Chief Executive Officer at CM Labs. "This acquisition reflects not just an investment in AI, but a continuation of our purpose: to redefine how training is delivered across critical industries. We see a future where intelligent training systems empower people—not replace them—and this acquisition brings us a step closer to that vision."

Founded in 2017, AIR brings a strong record of innovation with its platform that enables seamless incorporation of AI capabilities into training and learning. Originally designed for high-stakes sectors like aerospace and defense, this technology aligns naturally with CM Labs' mission to create responsive, real-time learning environments that evolve with the learner.

"CM Labs has always been more than a technology company—we're a catalyst for industry transformation," said Danial Alizadeh, CM Labs' Vice President of Engineering. "This acquisition reaffirms our leadership at the intersection of simulation and intelligent systems. As industries confront increasingly complex training needs, CM Labs remains committed to unlocking human potential through adaptive, immersive solutions."

The acquisition of AIR supports CM Labs' broader vision: to stay ahead of the curve while remaining deeply grounded in the real-world needs of operators, trainers, and industry leaders. It underscores the company's belief that the best innovations are those that serve a greater human purpose.

"At AIR, we've always believed that AI is at its best when it collaborates with humans and have demonstrated it in the areas of learning and decision-making," said Dorian Kieken, Founder of AIR. "By joining CM Labs, we can further our human-AI collaboration technology with a team that not only shares that belief but also has the reach to bring it to industries where training innovation can make the most impact."

With a heritage rooted in academic research, industrial partnerships, and customer trust, CM Labs has shaped the evolution of simulation technology through its award-winning Vortex™ platform. Today's announcement reinforces its leadership—not by chasing trends, but by setting the standard for excellence and foresight in simulation training.

About CM Labs Simulations

CM Labs stands apart through its commitment to pioneering the most realistic simulation-based heavy equipment training solutions on the market, tailored to address and solve real-world challenges. With more than 25 years of experience, 1,200 installations across 44 countries, numerous awards, and 300+ academic papers to its name, CM Labs has achieved worldwide recognition for the quality of its solutions and has become the global leader in providing virtual training tools for the construction, utilities, and ports markets.

About AI Redefined

AI Redefined (AIR) aims at leveraging the advent of AI to the benefit of humankind through human-AI collaboration. The company built Cogment™, an award-winning AI platform that provides the means to design, train, and deploy complex intelligence ecosystems that mix humans and AI agents of various kinds. It enables humans and AI to explore context and learn together across real-world and simulated environments in real time, supporting commercial applications in areas like aerospace, urban mobility, logistics, and renewable energy.

SOURCE CM Labs Simulations

For additional information, please contact: Mary Lee Shalvoy, Director of Communications & Content, CM Labs Simulations, Inc., [email protected], +1-510-846-3348