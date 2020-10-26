"Hudson's Bay's assortment is constantly evolving to meet our customer's desire for quality, fashion-forward brands—including Club Monaco, which Canadians hold a particular affinity for," says Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant, Hudson's Bay. "Club Monaco's collection offers Hudson's Bay customers ease of dressing that is in tune with today's new-normal of a comfort-driven simple aesthetic without the sacrifice of style."

For women, the Club Monaco collection includes chic closet staples like creamy cashmere sweaters, tailored cropped pants, camisoles and shirt dresses. Colours include soft moss greens, warm camels, dusty greys and colour-blocked hues of blue— all in line with the season's top trends. The assortment covers stretch cotton modern fit hoodies for male shoppers in a lived-in bordeaux tone, neutral bomber jackets, pinstripe navy pants, waffle knit sweaters, and pocket crewneck t-shirts made from a 100% cotton material.

The introduction of Club Monaco is in addition to over 35 brands joining Hudson's Bay's fall assortment this fall season now shoppable through thebay.com or in Hudson's Bay retail stores across Canada.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

ABOUT CLUB MONACO

Club Monaco was founded in 1985, born from the desire for clear, confident pieces - the ultimate elevated essentials that showcase the wearer and evoke an understated confidence that inspires showing up rather than shouting.

We searched for these pieces in the beginning, but we couldn't find them, so we made them. For people who had that same craving, they were our Club.

Our first store opened to lines around the block on Queen Street West in Toronto. From there, we broadened our collection, embraced our community, and moved to New York.

Over the years, our Club has grown, but through it all, our love of the details—the texture, form, fabric, design—has never gone away. These are the things that guide our evolution, that nod to a familiarity you can trust, while allowing us to experiment thoughtfully, show up in new and modern ways, and continue to inspire.

Welcome to The Club.

