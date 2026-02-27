TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cloudpermit, a leading community development platform for local governments, has acquired CityReporter's cloud-based maintenance management and inspections software.

With the addition of CityReporter's expertise in maintenance and asset management, Cloudpermit is expanding its capabilities beyond regulatory processes to support the full range of municipal operations. Together, Cloudpermit and CityReporter will provide an integrated solution that connects office administration with field maintenance activities, empowering local governments to operate more efficiently, manage assets more effectively, and better serve communities.

Cloudpermit is a comprehensive SaaS government technology solution that streamlines processes for municipalities, citizens, and stakeholders. Its full suite of online products drives efficiency and transparency across building permitting, licensing, by-law enforcement, planning, and public works -- significantly reducing processing times and modernizing complex regulatory workflows.

This acquisition significantly expands Cloudpermit's capabilities for municipalities, broadening its ability to support critical infrastructure oversight, maintenance operations, and asset management.

CityReporter's products will continue to be offered, maintaining the same trusted experience for customers while paving the way for more enhancements and innovative solutions backed by Cloudpermit.

"From day one, our mission has been to equip local governments with modern tools to manage growing workloads, improve service delivery, and streamline every step of their operations," said Jan Pawli, Cloudpermit CEO. "This acquisition strengthens our position as the leading platform for local governments, expanding what we offer and ensuring our customers have access to the very best technology on the market -- today and into the future."

"Cloudpermit is a proven leader of community development software for local governments, which is why it was the clear choice of who to align with as we make this change," said Steven Findlay, CityReporter CEO. "We're excited to give our partnered municipalities even better GovTech tools, enhanced customer service, and improved workflows thanks to this acquisition."

The acquisition of CityReporter is driven by Cloudpermit's unwavering commitment to local governments and the communities they serve. By expanding its capabilities and accelerating growth, Cloudpermit is deepening its support for Canadian towns, cities, and counties at every stage of operations -- driving greater efficiency, reducing administrative burden, and leading the modernization of how municipal departments get their important work done.

About Cloudpermit

Cloudpermit's online platform of purpose-built software for local governments streamlines and transforms permitting, inspections, licensing, planning, enforcement, and public works processes. Municipalities across the United States, Canada, and Finland have partnered with Cloudpermit to modernize local government operations, work smarter, and serve citizens more effectively. For more information, visit cloudpermit.ca.

About CityReporter

CityReporter develops smart municipal software solutions that simplify inspections, e-permitting, asset tracking, and project documentation. Thousands of users across North America rely on CityReporter to streamline operations, improve safety compliance, and modernize communication between offices and field teams.

