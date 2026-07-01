Cloud Capital Establishes Core Joint Venture Strategy Seeded with over $6 Billion of Assets with Realty Income and a Global Institutional Investor

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cloud Capital, a leading global data center investment management firm, today announced the launch of Cloud Capital's Core Joint Venture Strategy ("Core JV"), with Realty Income and a Global Institutional Investor ("Global Investor"). The programmatic joint venture is seeded with three initial investments valued at over $6 billion and focuses on stabilized hyperscale assets leased to investment-grade tenants on long duration, triple-net leases in the United States, with intention to expand into Europe.

This new dedicated strategy leverages Cloud Capital's vertically integrated platform to deliver scalable core exposure in tier one, high barriers to entry geographies. As Cloud Capital continues to broaden its platform, the firm leverages its longstanding tenant relationships, attractive proprietary pipeline, and deep sector expertise.

Cloud Capital's Founder & CEO, Hossein Fateh, remarked "Drawing on more than 30 years of investing in and leasing some of the world's largest data centers through multiple cycles, I have seen firsthand the importance of acquiring and developing high-quality assets and long-term tenant relationships. We believe this positions our partners to benefit from exposure to highly strategic data centers underpinned by accelerating demand for cloud and AI applications."

"As the digital infrastructure market continues to mature, specialized sector expertise and proprietary sourcing are increasingly critical," said Shariar Mohajer, Cloud Capital's President and Chief Investment Officer. "Our dedicated platform, longstanding industry relationships and vertically integrated capabilities enable us to access differentiated investment opportunities and build portfolios with resilient cash flow, attractive long-term fundamentals, and long-term value creation for our partners."

The launch capitalizes on Cloud Capital's established track record investing across the data center lifecycle, with a continued focus on downside protection across its suite of product offerings. The Core JV builds on the success of its existing vehicles, including Cloud Capital's Core-Plus Open-End Strategy, Opportunistic Closed-End Strategy, and Cloud Capital's newly launched Value-Add Closed-End Strategy.

"Today's announcement affirms the strength of our business model and its ability to translate across sectors, including digital infrastructure," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "We are pleased to advance a scaled digital infrastructure platform while deepening our programmatic relationship with Cloud Capital, which is vertically integrated with CloudHQ, a best-in-class developer and operator. The combination of high-quality data center assets leased to investment-grade tenants, long-duration triple-net leases, and an attractive return profile reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and value creation."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Jones Day served as legal counsel to Cloud Capital. Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Realty Income.

About Cloud Capital

Cloud Capital is a leading global specialized investment management firm focused on acquiring, managing and operating high-quality data centers. Since 2020, Cloud Capital has acquired a portfolio of 30 data center assets worldwide valued at over $12 billion, employing a rigorous and disciplined underwriting process for both proprietary and off-market data center transactions and active hands-on asset management. Cloud Capital has offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, CA, and London.

For more information, please visit: www.cloudcapital.com

Contact: [email protected]

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we serve our clients as a full-service real estate capital provider. As of March 31, 2026, we have a portfolio of over 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 672 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for over 31 consecutive years. Additional information about the company can be found at www.realtyincome.com. Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (www.realtyincome.com/investors), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

SOURCE Cloud Capital