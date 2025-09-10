Cloud Capital Completes Oversubscribed Final Close for Fund II, a Closed-end Opportunistic Data Center-Focused Investment Vehicle

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cloud Capital, a leading global data center investment management firm, today announced the final close of Cloud Capital Fund II, an opportunistic closed-end investment vehicle focused on acquiring and developing high-quality data centers across the United States. The Fund was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in Cloud Capital's specialist data center expertise, strong tenant relationships, and unique access to compelling data center investments.

Cloud Capital Fund II focuses on acquiring and developing strategically located data center assets across the United States that support hyperscale and AI-driven workloads. The Fund provides investors with access to opportunistic, de-risked tenant-led data center investments, while complementing Cloud Capital's wide range of product offerings.

"As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, Cloud Capital's differentiated investment strategy, long-standing experience, access to off market deal flow and tenant relationships is paramount," said Shariar Mohajer, Cloud Capital's President and Chief Investment Officer. "We remain deeply focused on generating value for our investors through disciplined execution and hands-on approach to value creation."

To date, the Fund has already made several investments and has deployed a meaningful portion of committed capital across multiple transactions, including assets supporting the network needs of a hyperscaler. These investments exemplify Cloud Capital's ability to secure and execute exclusive, off-market opportunities.

Cloud Capital Fund II attracted a diverse group of institutional limited partners, including U.S. public and corporate pension funds, asset management firms, and family offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The strong participation from both new and existing limited partners underscores the depth of global demand for access to Cloud Capital's differentiated investment strategy.

"We are honored to have earned the trust of our global institutional investor base and are proud to have successfully held our final close for Fund II," said Vivian Tongalson, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Formation, Americas at Cloud Capital. "The Fund's final close is a testament to our strong relationships with new and existing limited partners, experienced team, and proprietary sourcing capabilities."

Vivian Tongalson also remarked, "We would like to thank our limited partners for their continued support and look forward to building on our partnership. Cloud Capital continues to see strong deal flow and we remain committed to providing investors access to differentiated investment opportunities across the risk spectrum while broadening our suite of product offerings."

