Participants in the Generations Challenge are in the final stretch

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For several months, participants in the Generations Challenge have gone above and beyond in their efforts to come to the aid of their hospitals. From Montréal to Québec City, Abitibi and Gaspésie, Quebecers have understood that each and every one of us can play a role in changing our healthcare system. Together, they hope to raise $1.5 million by September 24 to respond to the urgent needs of our hospitals.

Since the beginning of June, a wealth of original fundraising ideas have been turned into action by citizens and health professionals across Québec. And there's still time to encourage them or make a concrete gesture on the Generations Challenge's website.

"It's wonderful to see this rising tide of solidarity across Québec thanks to the talent, determination and creativity of so many people who are committed to helping their hospitals. I'm very proud to be part of this incredible movement," said spokesperson Josée Lavigueur

Your very own personalized challenge!

The Generations Challenge is, above all, a collective initiative to support hospital foundations, which strive to be the best allies possible in improving our hospitals so that patients and their families have access to high-quality healthcare.

Since health is everyone's concern, the Generations Challenge seeks to be accessible to anyone who wants to make a difference in the health network. Meditating every day, performing a good deed, organizing a show, walking, running, biking… There are so many great ways to raise funds to directly support our hospitals' most pressing needs!

Taking action is as necessary as ever

Unfortunately, the difficulties that were exacerbated by the pandemic, like the rise in mental health needs and staff shortages, are still a reality throughout the health system. That's why the Generations Challenge is pleased and filled with optimism as more and more hospital foundations join the movement.

You too can be part of this wave of solidarity that is sweeping across Québec until September 24 thanks to the support of our precious partners: the National Bank, Couche-Tard and Québecor. To sign up or make a donation: https://generationschallenge.com/

About the Generations Challenge

This unprecedented solidarity movement is a massive online fundraising initiative to support the province's hospitals. In 2022, a record 17 hospital foundations covering 9 regions, 8 CISSSs and 4 CIUSSSs joined the movement. For more information, visit our website and our Facebook page.

