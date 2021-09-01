Starting September 1 st , and for the month of September, Canadians are asked to stand in solidarity with the CLL community by taking a photo wearing a mask or holding an umbrella, the universal campaign symbol, and sharing it using #CLLCanada, #immunitycommunity and #WCLLD21. The umbrella is used as a form of a shield, emphasizing the aspect of proactive choice to protect.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic many people, especially those in the immunocompromised community, have experienced isolation, fear, and the difficulty of keeping safe," says Raymond Vles, Chair, CLL Canada. "This campaign provides an opportunity for Canadians to come together to give those affected by a diagnosis of CLL a much-needed voice. We're asking Canadians from coast-to-coast to help support us this month by participating in the campaign - because your immunity protects our community."

CLL is a type of blood cancer which causes the bone marrow to make defective B-lymphocytes, a white blood cell that is part of the body's immune sytem1. These cancerous cells accumulate in the blood and lymph nodes, driving out the healthy ones, thereby hindering the body's ability to fight infections1. The chronic cancer2 affects more than 2,200 Canadians each year1 and is considered the most common form of leukemia in adults2. There is no cure for CLL2 although there are many treatment options that allow patients to feel well and live for years, albeit with a compromised immune system.

"CLL Patients are immunocompromised; they do not get the same benefit from vaccination as the healthy population," says Dr. Versha Banerji MD FRCPC, CLL expert and Clinician Scientist at CancerCare Manitoba and Associate Professor at the University of Manitoba. "The best chance to protect those with CLL amidst the pandemic is by protecting yourself. This September, let's stand with CLL patients and their families to show support and solidarity."

