ClimeCo Launches Brand Refresh to Better Serve Market Needs, Reflect Broader Range of Industry Solutions

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- ClimeCo, the leading global decarbonization and environmental solutions company, has launched a brand refresh to better guide clients and prospects through their respective sustainability journeys with a goal of enhancing impact. The repositioning, which ClimeCo believes will expedite positive change and drive better outcomes for all stakeholders, is a response to rapid market changes.

The refresh is the culmination of one year of work. It began by seeking feedback from customers and partners about the current environmental solutions market and areas of opportunity – where they felt comfortable, where they may need more direction and assistance and how they would like to be served.

Changes made based on market feedback include:

Searchable, relevant, helpful content for everyone – A robust and fully filterable insights library that includes articles, blogs, podcasts and webinar content to educate on key topics and offer real-world examples of how ClimeCo has helped others create impact.

– A robust and fully filterable insights library that includes articles, blogs, podcasts and webinar content to educate on key topics and offer real-world examples of how ClimeCo has helped others create impact. Website integration - Integrated separate legacy websites (Carbonfund, ClimeCo Green and ClimeCo LLC) into one online platform (www.climeco.com), facilitating easy transactions and serving as a hub for industry education.

- Integrated separate legacy websites (Carbonfund, ClimeCo Green and ClimeCo LLC) into one online platform (www.climeco.com), facilitating easy transactions and serving as a hub for industry education. More intuitive user experience - Overhauled user experience to allow for a better understanding of ClimeCo and its ability to guide, advise and empower companies of all industries, sizes and stages of sustainability to become environmental champions.

- Overhauled user experience to allow for a better understanding of ClimeCo and its ability to guide, advise and empower companies of all industries, sizes and stages of sustainability to become environmental champions. Simplified e-commerce platform – Easy-to-use e-commerce tool that allows large companies, small to midsize businesses and even individuals to easily calculate their carbon footprints and conveniently purchase carbon offsets through ClimeCo's validated global offset projects.

– Easy-to-use e-commerce tool that allows large companies, small to midsize businesses and even individuals to easily calculate their carbon footprints and conveniently purchase carbon offsets through ClimeCo's validated global offset projects. Updated value proposition – Developed content that more clearly reflects ClimeCo's experience, expertise and unique value proposition.

– Developed content that more clearly reflects ClimeCo's experience, expertise and unique value proposition. Updated graphic identity – Created a new look and feel with updated brand colors and logo in line with the company's refined positioning.

– Created a new look and feel with updated brand colors and logo in line with the company's refined positioning. Certification product program - Enhanced and revitalized a climate program that will make it easier for businesses of all sizes to provide proof of their commitment to positive climate action. (More information on this certification will be released soon, sign up for our newsletter to stay in the know.)

These changes reflect ClimeCo's core belief that every individual and business is capable of making a difference in the fight against climate change and its leadership in developing proven projects and protocols.

"When it comes to climate change, ESG efforts, decarbonization and the like, ClimeCo wants to be part of the solution, helping companies cut through the clutter and develop a strategy," said ClimeCo President and Chief Executive Officer William Flederbach. "There are excellent options out there, but people need genuine partners with solutions they can trust. We've revamped our brand and channels to better serve our partners and offer them the credible counsel, expert perspective and ease of implementation they require to take meaningful environmental action with clarity and confidence, and we do it all with a razor-sharp focus on transparency and results."

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a global sustainability company headquartered in Pennsylvania, with projects and partners all over the world. Our mission is to advance the low-carbon future and restore nature with market-based solutions. We offer comprehensive services spanning environmental asset innovation, ESG and climate strategy consulting, regulatory and policy advisory, environmental credits, API solutions and climate action certification programs.

Our growing team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies of all sizes, governmental groups, NGOs and capital markets players on ESG, decarbonization and policy issues—allowing us to develop high-quality, purpose-built end-to-end sustainability solutions with measurable impact. We are steadfastly committed to educating and empowering our clients, no matter where they are in their sustainability journey, to be confident in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Take your climate initiatives to new heights by collaborating with ClimeCo. Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.

