Climate Proof Canada Calls for Accelerated Implementation of the National Adaptation Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Government of Canada released its "2026 National Adaptation Strategy Progress Report." Following the report's release, Rachel Barry, Spokesperson, Climate Proof Canada Coalition, issued the following statement:

"Climate Proof Canada welcomes the Government of Canada's 2026 'National Adaptation Strategy Progress Report,' which calls for more action to protect Canadians and communities. The report aligns with Climate Proof Canada's position that while the federal government has made progress on adaptation measures, the impacts of climate change are accelerating and more action is needed to protect Canadians and their communities.

"The National Adaptation Strategy provides a strong road map for climate resilience. Now the challenge is implementation. Canadians continue to face devastating floods, wildfires, extreme heat and severe storms. The costs of more frequent and increasingly severe natural disasters continue to rise rapidly. Governments must accelerate action and fully deliver on the strategy's commitments and adaptation more broadly.

"Climate Proof Canada calls on the federal government to increase investments in disaster mitigation, resilient infrastructure, climate-resilient housing and community preparedness, while ensuring climate risk is integrated into decision-making across all sectors of the economy. It also urges stronger accountability and reporting to track progress against the strategy's targets.

"Climate adaptation is no longer simply an environmental issue. It is an economic, affordability and public safety imperative. The cost of climate change is growing every year, and the cost will only accelerate if we don't urgently take action.

"Climate Proof Canada looks forward to working with governments, Indigenous partners, communities and the private sector to ensure the National Adaptation Strategy is fully implemented and delivers meaningful resilience outcomes for Canadians."

About Climate Proof Canada

Climate Proof Canada is a national coalition of Canadian business representatives, disaster relief organizations, municipalities, Indigenous organizations, environmental NGOs and think tanks that believe Canada must prepare for the present and growing effects of climate change by building a more disaster-resilient country. For more information, visit Climate Proof Canada.

SOURCE Climate Proof Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview with a Climate Proof Canada expert, please email Climate Proof Canada media relations at [email protected]