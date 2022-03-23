The young French entrepreneurs, predominantly under 35 years of age, represent small to midsize start-ups valued at under $3M in annual revenue. They hail from various industries including the high-tech sector, cosmetics and food and include popular brands like Madame La Presidente, Vgain and Fauna.

A number of local organizations will be supporting this mission in addition to Clickspace, they include Développement Économique de Drummondville, l'École des Entrepreneurs du Québec, District 3, la Chambre de Commerce Française à Montréal, PME Montréal, Montréal International, la SDC District Central and Business France.

While in Montreal, the French delegates are scheduled to meet their Canadian counterparts- members of the Clickspace community- for a roundtable discussion on e-commerce trends, challenges and solutions; as well as North American business protocols. They will tour the Clickspace facilities; most notably the flexoffice and co-working spaces, the order fulfillment and distribution center, and the podcast and content creation studios.

Clickspace, reputed as the central address for e-commerce entrepreneurs in Montreal, has programmed workshops and networking opportunities to permit the delegates to meet mentors, suppliers, partners and clients to help them take the first step in their business expansion in Quebec before they continue on a 4 day mission to New York City.

Clickspace managing director, Margaux Chetrit expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative. "These young entrepreneurs with their innovative spirits are already changing the world by creating jobs in such a fraught time in history. It is my hope that the connections they make at Clickspace will further transform our economies and build more bridges between Quebec and France. Our goal at Clickspace is to offer a supportive home (virtually and physically) to these French enterprises to grow and thrive in Quebec and permit a smooth expansion across the North American market."

About Clickspace:

Clickspace is a digital and physical community where e-commerce businesses come to receive the support they need to succeed at every stage of their growth.

Born into the heart of District Central, a culturally, historical neighborhood in its ascendancy, Clickspace was built to better serve Montreal's established and growing e-commerce businesses.

Its state-of-the-art facilities were designed to offer end-to-end solutions for entrepreneurs under one roof, including flexible office and co-working space, storage, a podcast and content creation studio, order fulfillment and logistics, as well as a collection of partner services.

https://clickspace.ca/

About ME93:

The ME93 network is the first independent network of its kind in Seine-Saint-Denis, France.The network consists of 300 members, all of whom are entrepreneurs. The mission of ME93 is to promote entrepreneurship, as well as inclusive values, social and economic impact in the Seine Saint-Denis region and the North of France.

https://me93.fr/

