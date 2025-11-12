MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Two of the most renowned firms in Quebec, Tink and Click & Mortar , announce their official merger, leading to the creation of a new and unique kind of integrated firm: one that is stronger, more ingenious, and more complete. This is a natural alliance between two organizations driven by the same vision: to put digital profitability in the service of Canadian businesses.

Two leaders from Tink and Click & Mortar celebrate their strategic merger in Old Montreal, marking a new chapter for the digital performance of Canadian organizations. (CNW Group/Tink)

"This agreement is a natural fusion of two businesses sharing the same values: innovation, rigor, and a passion for digital technology. Together, we are creating a unique force that can propel the digital growth and transformation of Canadian organizations", says Jocelyn Couture, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tink.

A new combined and integrated offer, all under one roof

By joining their expertise, Tink and Click & Mortar now unite more than 200 passionate and hardworking experts, able to respond to the entire scope of Canadian organizations' digital needs:

Strategy and Customer Experience (CX)

Data science, performance-based marketing, social media and artificial intelligence

Agile development of digital assets (websites -- eCommerce shops)

Design, web development and integrated digital solutions

Applied support, digital operations, IT services and private Cloud hosting

This acquisition creates a one-stop shop for digital services, offering more coherence, more depth, and more innovative capabilities, while always keeping the same proximity, the same faces, and the same commitment to quality of service.

Accelerating digital performance and the adoption of artificial intelligence

In a context where artificial intelligence redefines business models and marketing practices, this new entity is putting forward a unified approach focused on data science, automation, and measurable performance.

Our ambition: allowing Canadian businesses to transform data into decisions, and decisions into sustainable growth. The new group will also seek to demonstrate how to use the lever of artificial intelligence across concrete and value-adding projects for organizations.

A key step in Tink's Repreneurship plan

This merger is also inscribed in Tink's repreneurship plan, which was put in motion to ensure the firm's managerial renewal and long-term sustainability.

By integrating the leaders of Click & Mortar to its own governance, Tink strengthens its entrepreneurial base and consolidates its position as an independent leader of digital services in Quebec.

"Together, we're building the future of digital services. Our ambition is clear: to make Tink the reference in digital performance within Quebec and beyond, benefitting local businesses and local talent", concludes Olivier J. Bergeron, cofounder of Click & Mortar.

Please note that the combined group's commercial activities will be done using the Tink Digital Profitability Inc. brand, better known through its diminutive form as Tink.

An already progressing integration

1 single one-stop shop. 1 much-widened offer. The same DNA. Many more possibilities.

Together, Tink and Click & Mortar now form a singular force: an integrated digital firm that is both independent and determined to propel the digital performance of Canadian organizations to a new level.

About Tink ( https://www.tink.ca/en ).

Founded in 1995 in Montreal, Tink has established itself as the largest independent digital firm in Quebec.

For 30 years, it has accompanied major organizations in the strategy, conception, development, and exploitation of high-performance digital solutions. Its integrated approach, allying strategic counseling, creativity, data, and technology, has allowed it to build solid and long-lasting partnerships with signature brands and businesses in the Quebec market.

About Click & Mortar ( https://clicketmortar.com/en )

Created in 2016, Click & Mortar has quickly distinguished itself through its expertise in performance marketing, digital media, and data analysis. Renowned for its agility, analytical rigor, and proximity to clients, the agency has become a reference in results-based marketing activation.

