TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Clearpoint Health Network Inc. ("Clearpoint" or "the Company") is pleased to announce two recent acquisitions for its national network of surgical centres. Surgical Centres Inc. ("SCI"), a group of five ambulatory surgical centres in Western Canada, was acquired in September 2022 and Chirurgie Dix30 ("Dix30"), an eight operating room centre in Brossard, Quebec, was acquired in December 2022.

"Clearpoint's mission of improving Canadian's access to quality surgical care through its partnerships with the public health systems strengthened in 2022 with SCI and Dix30 joining the Clearpoint family." said Laurie Hogue, Chief Executive Officer of Clearpoint. "Our combined values-driven organization prioritizes each patient and is committed to providing highest quality of care throughout each patient's surgical journey. Our goal is to improve the health of all Canadians," she added.

SCI was established over three decades ago by anesthesiologist Dr. Mohamed Nanji and has grown to become a valuable partner to Canada's public health system in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. SCI has provided surgical care to over 500,000 patients across various specialties including orthopedic, general surgery, ophthalmology, endoscopy, podiatry, plastic surgery, and urology. Dr. Nanji has joined Clearpoint as the Senior Advisor to the CEO and remains Medical Director of Rockyview Surgical Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

"With our success over the last three decades, it is prudent and timely to set our vision for decades ahead," said Dr. Nanji. "Because we are committed to continuously learning, measuring, monitoring, and improving, we are excited to have joined Clearpoint. Together, we will expand our mission to improve the health of Canadians by providing greater access to high quality surgical care with reduced surgical wait times to ensure exceptional patient outcomes," he added.

Dix30, founded a decade ago, performs approximately 20,000 surgeries per year for the public health system and has been a key partner in helping reduce the day surgery backlog during and after the pandemic. Co-founder Dr. Hugo Viens, a Quebec-based orthopaedic surgeon, will remain as Dix30's Medical Director and will work closely with Clearpoint's leadership team.

"We are very proud to join Canada's largest network of surgery centres that provide public care to help support provincial health departments. We are joining a large family with solid expertise that will allow us not only to share best practices, but more importantly to integrate innovations for Quebec patients," said Dr. Viens.

Clearpoint has further expanded its geographic footprint and now has presence in six provinces from British Columbia to Quebec. The company has 53 operating rooms across its 14 surgical centres. Approximately 90% of Clearpoint's surgeries are publicly funded through its partnerships with various health systems.

About Surgical Centres Inc.

Surgical Centres Inc. was founded by Dr. Mohamed Nanji and has been a critical partner to Canada's health system for almost three decades. Its five centres spanning British Columbia through the Prairies perform a variety of surgical services for Canadians.

About Chirurgie Dix30

Founded by a group of shareholders largely made up of physicians a decade ago, Chirurgie Dix30 has been a valuable partner to the public health system for several years.

About Clearpoint Health Network

Clearpoint Health Network is Canada's largest independent healthcare service provider focused on surgical services. Led by a team of industry leaders, Clearpoint is committed to providing the highest quality of patient care to Canadians across its platform, which spans British Columbia to Quebec. Clearpoint is a trusted partner to various public health systems in each province in which it operates.

SOURCE Clearpoint Health Network Inc.