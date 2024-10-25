Clear Medical Imaging workers begin strike action

WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2458 members at Clear Medical Imaging have commenced strike action after negotiations with the employer failed to result in a fair collective agreement.

"Our members have been left with no choice but to strike to demand fair treatment and respect for the critical role they play in providing imaging services to the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent communities," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The union remains ready to return to the bargaining table, but the employer must address the core issues impacting our members."

Unifor Local 2458 Clear Medical Imaging bargaining committee. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Despite ongoing negotiations, key issues such as wage parity with regional standards, securing adequate benefits, addressing mandatory overtime, and ensuring job security and union representation remain unaddressed. The union is calling on the employer to return to the table with a genuine commitment to resolving these critical matters.

"This strike is a direct result of the employer's failure to prioritize patient care and fair treatment for workers," said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. "Health care privatization in Ontario continues to create conditions where profits take precedence over people and workers are left to face the consequences. We are prepared to stand firm until a fair deal is reached."

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).