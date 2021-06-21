Clean Republic Announces SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19 Virus) 60-Second Kill Claim

At 60 seconds, Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer is one of the fastest acting products for use against SARS-CoV-2. Tweet this

"We are proud of the work of our innovations team and this milestone claim from the EPA," said Jake Piccoli, Co-founder and President of Clean Republic. "Being able to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 60 seconds will give our consumers and clients alike much needed confidence and peace of mind as they plan to get back to normal. This truly speaks to the power of our solutions and the high standards that we constantly hold ourselves to at Clean Republic."

The Clean Republic Disinfectant + Sanitizer is formulated with three simple ingredients to produce its main ingredient, Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), the same compound produced in the human body by white blood cells to attack pathogens and fight infections. With a triple zero hazard rating from the Hazardous Materials Identification System (HMIS), there are no significant health risks associated with its use (visit www.nih.gov).

About Clean Republic: Clean Republic is an innovative cleaning brand delivering smarter and healthier cleaning solutions through its line of cleaning and disinfecting products made from naturally occurring Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) and devoid of any harsh chemicals and toxic fumes. Manufactured in the USA, Clean Republic proudly makes the Disinfectant + Sanitizer, an HOCl disinfectant proven to kill drug-resistant pathogens, the All-Purpose Everyday Cleaner, a safe, multi-tasking, every-surface solution for a healthier home, and the eco-friendly, alcohol-free Medical Strength Hand Cleanser.

SOURCE Clean Republic

For further information: Marla Rosen, [email protected], https://clean-republic.com/

Related Links

https://clean-republic.com/

