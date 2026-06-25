Clean Energy Chain Section at the 4th CISCE Highlights Low-Carbon Innovation Across the Energy Value Chain

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Clean Energy Chain section of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) showcased low-carbon innovation across the energy value chain and provided a platform for international energy cooperation. Reflecting priorities outlined in China's 15th Five-Year Plan for hydrogen energy, nuclear power and zero-carbon industrial parks, the section featured developments spanning energy production, power systems and end-use applications, with a particular focus on the integration of energy and computing infrastructure.

Clean Energy Chain: Making the Earth a Better Place

Participants represented a broad cross-section of the global energy sector. State Grid Corporation of China and China Datang Corporation highlighted advances in power and computing integration, including next-generation intelligent dispatch systems. China Resources Group presented an integrated view of clean energy development, energy infrastructure, low-carbon consumption and ESG-related sustainability practices. Bank of China focused on green finance solutions supporting the energy sector's low-carbon transition.

International participation included ExxonMobil, Alfa Laval, the Chartered Community of Navarre (Spain) and Saudi United Company, which presented advanced low-carbon materials, emissions-reduction technologies and market-focused cooperation initiatives, highlighting opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

Across these diverse participants and exhibits, the section showcased technologies, equipment and integrated solutions designed to support the global energy transition, illustrating advances in the low-carbon, digital and intelligent development of the clean energy sector. Through practical applications and industry-led innovation, the Clean Energy Chain section demonstrated the potential for greater international cooperation and more connected energy supply chains to support sustainable growth.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo

Ruoyi Liu, [email protected], +86-10-84600036