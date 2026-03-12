Recognizing a global advocate empowering girls through STEAM education and unlocking their potential to create a more radiant future.

TOKYO, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté is pleased to announce Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO and Co-Founder of Stemettes, as the recipient of The Power of Radiance Awards 2026. Now in its eighth year, the Award recognizes women whose advocacy, leadership, and achievements have advanced girls' education and opened opportunities for future generations. This initiative reflects Clé de Peau Beauté's long-term commitment to supporting girls' education, recognizing it as one of the most powerful forces for unlocking potential and creating a more radiant future for communities around the world.

Dr. Imafidon is recognized globally for her dedication to transforming the STEAM landscape for girls and non-binary people. Through Stemettes, she has built an inspiring and inclusive ecosystem that brings young minds into real-world STEAM environments, from hands-on hackathons and industry-linked certification academies to mentoring circles and role-model encounters. Her approach focuses on joy, visibility, and belonging, ensuring that every young person can see a place for themselves in fields where women and non-binary people remain underrepresented. More than 70,000[1] young people have participated in Stemettes programs across the world, with many citing the experience as a turning point in their confidence and aspirations.

"Girls deserve the chance not only to learn, but to lead," said Dr. Imafidon. "When they are given the space to be curious, creative, and unapologetically themselves, we see extraordinary things happen. It is a privilege to support this next generation as they discover their power, and I am grateful to Clé de Peau Beauté for recognizing the importance of creating these opportunities."

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Dr. Imafidon showed exceptional academic ability from a young age, passing her first GCSEs at ten. She went on to receive a Master's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Oxford, becoming one of the youngest women ever to earn the qualification. Recognizing the barriers faced by girls and non-binary people in technical fields, she co-founded Stemettes in 2013 to provide them with hands-on STEAM experiences, mentorship, and a supportive community. Today, she is a leading voice reshaping the narrative around who belongs in STEAM: candid, forward-thinking, and committed to encouraging young people to imagine futures beyond traditional boundaries.

Dr. Imafidon's work reflects The Power of Radiance Awards philosophy: that education is the key to unlocking each girl's inner radiance, enabling her to shape a brighter future for herself and her community.

"The Power of Radiance Awards honors women who light the way for others through their contributions to girls' empowerment in STEAM fields, and Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon is an exceptional example of this spirit," said Naomi Kawanishi, Global Brand President of Clé de Peau Beauté. "Her work with Stemettes is reshaping what young people see as possible for themselves. Her confidence, her clarity, and her commitment inspire us to continue supporting the limitless potential within every girl. We are truly honored to recognize her impact and support her continued efforts to create a more radiant future for all."

The Power of Radiance Awards is part of Clé de Peau Beauté's global commitment to championing education as a transformative force. Central to this mission is The Serum, the brand's iconic first-step product, designed to awaken Skin Intelligence – skin's innate ability to distinguish between positive and negative stimuli – while activating the source of vitality and radiance.

Reflecting the belief that meaningful change begins with a first step, Clé de Peau Beauté has designated The Serum to this initiative and committed a portion of its sales to furthering its mission.

Each year, the Award honors an inspiring woman whose work has created meaningful and measurable impact for girls through education, mentorship, and community empowerment. Dr. Imafidon joins past recipients whose leadership continues to strengthen pathways for girls around the world.

Through the 2026 Award, Clé de Peau Beauté will support Dr. Imafidon and Stemettes in expanding programs that offer young people access to enriching STEAM learning opportunities, experiential workshops, and guided mentorship, fostering the curiosity, confidence, and resilience that pave the way to a radiant future.

About Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon

Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE is a pioneering computer scientist, mathematician, and social entrepreneur. She is the CEO and Co-Founder of Stemettes, an award-winning social initiative dedicated to inspiring and supporting girls and non-binary people in STEAM. Recognized globally for championing diversity and equitable access to opportunity, she is a frequent keynote speaker, author, and advisor to major organizations. Known for her bold, energizing perspective, Dr. Imafidon encourages girls to pursue futures beyond traditional boundaries and to embrace their potential with confidence. She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to young women and the STEAM sectors.

About Stemettes

Founded in 2013, Stemettes is a UK-based social enterprise that offers girls and non-binary people free, experiential access to STEAM through academies, mentoring, workshops, and events. With a mission to ensure they can see themselves in STEAM roles, Stemettes combines hands-on learning with supportive role models and opportunities to connect with industry. The organization has reached more than 70,000[1] young people to date.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury skincare and makeup brand from Shiseido Co., Ltd., was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means "the key to skin's beauty." Guided by an exquisite Japanese aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, the brand combines cutting-edge science with modernity and enchantment. Available in 27 countries and regions worldwide, Clé de Peau Beauté's mission is to unlock the power of radiance within every woman.

