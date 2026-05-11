MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - On behalf of two (2) affected consumers, attorneys Me Nancy Fortin and Me Marie-Philip Simard, of the law firm Klyden Legal, specializing in class actions and corporate law, have filed a class action before the Superior Court against the credit agencies EQUIFAX and TRANSUNION.

The class action seeks to compensate all consumers whose personal information in their credit file with Equifax or TransUnion was false or inaccurate at any time since May 5, 2023.

In 2025, one of the representatives, Kevin Villeneuve, received several alerts from Equifax indicating that a new mortgage had been added to his credit file. However, Mr. Villeneuve already had a mortgage on his home. After conducting research and an investigation, Mr. Villeneuve discovered that this mortgage belonged to another consumer also named "Kevin Villeneuve," whose information had been mistakenly included in his credit file. Mr. Villeneuve had to show persistence in order to have his credit file corrected, without any assistance from the credit bureaus, which continued for months to assert that the mortgage belonged to him.

"The issue has been documented in the media for several years – when there is a problem with your credit file, neither Equifax nor TransUnion are there to help you. The consumer is left to resolve the issue on their own, often speaking with multiple representatives from the credit agencies, without result."

– Quote from Me Marie-Philip Simard, lawyer at Klyden Legal

The case was handled with the assistance of the Canadian Credit Agency, a company specializing in restoring citizens' credit files with Equifax and TransUnion. According to its President, Alain Fortier, nearly 79% of credit files contain errors:

"The current system places responsibility on the wrong shoulders. It's crazy – I have to threaten them just to get things moving."

– Quote from Alain Fortier, Canadian Credit Agency

The Plaintiffs are seeking compensation of $5,000 in damages per member of the Group, in addition to $5,000 in punitive damages.

We encourage anyone who has contacted Equifax or TransUnion regarding an issue with their credit file to contact the law firm Klyden Legal via its website www.klyden.ca in order to register for this class action.

Copy of the procedure is available here.

SOURCE Klyden

Contact Person:Me Marie-Philip Simard, Klyden Legal, [email protected], Phone: 514-346-6721; Alain Fortier, Canadian Credit Agency, [email protected], (581) 890-5393