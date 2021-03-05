Clarke Inc. Files Early Warning Report for Trican Well Service Ltd.

HALIFAX, NS, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. ("Clarke") (TSX: CKI) (TSX: CKI.DB) announces that it disposed of 254,700 common shares ("Trican Shares") of Trican Well Service Ltd. ("Trican") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 5, 2021 at a price of $1.9498 per Trican Share.

Immediately before such disposition, Clarke, together with G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2"), an entity deemed to be a joint actor of Clarke pursuant to applicable securities legislation, owned and controlled 34,866,500 Trican Shares, representing 13.66% of the outstanding Trican Shares (on the basis of 255,191,445 Trican Shares issued and outstanding).

Following such disposition, Clarke, together with G2S2, owns 34,611,800 Trican Shares representing 13.56% of the outstanding Trican Shares (on the basis of 255,191,445 Trican Shares issued and outstanding).

Each of Clarke and G2S2 acquired their Trican Shares for investment purposes. Clarke and/or G2S2 may, from time to time, acquire additional shares of Trican, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional shares of Trican, or continue to hold the shares of Trican in the normal course of Clarke's investment activities.

Clarke expressly disclaims ownership of, and control or direction over, any Trican Shares owned by G2S2.

An early warning report has been filed on SEDAR. A copy of the report can be obtained by contacting Stephen Cyr, Vice President and CFO, at (902) 442-3415.

About Clarke

Clarke invests in public businesses, private businesses and real estate and participates actively in such investments to enhance their performance and maximize its return. Clarke's shares and debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CKI" and "CKI.DB". For more information about Clarke Inc., please visit our website at www.clarkeinc.com.

SOURCE Clarke Inc.

For further information: Stephen Cyr, Vice President and CFO, (902) 442-3415

Related Links

http://www.clarkeinc.com/

