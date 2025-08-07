Clarke Inc. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. ("Clarke" or the "Company") (TSX: CKI) announced today that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or any Canadian alternative trading system, up to 682,542 common shares, representing 5% of the total 13,650,857 issued and outstanding common shares as of August 7, 2025 (the "Share Issuer Bid"). From February 1, 2025 to July 31, 2025 the average daily trading volume ("ADTV") of Clarke common shares was 778 common shares. Under TSX Rules, the Company is entitled to purchase up to 25% of the ADTV of the respective class of shares which is 194 common shares. Accordingly, under TSX rules and policies, the Company is entitled on any trading day to purchase up to 1,000 common shares. Any common shares purchased by Clarke pursuant to the Share Issuer Bid will be cancelled.

In connection with the program, the Company has established an automatic securities purchase plan (the "Plan") for the Share Issuer Bid. The Plan was established to provide standard instructions regarding how Clarke shares are to be repurchased under the Share Issuer Bid. Accordingly, Clarke may repurchase its shares under the Plan on any trading day during the Share Issuer Bid including during self-imposed trading blackout periods. The Plan will commence immediately and terminate with the Share Issuer Bid. The Company may otherwise vary, suspend or terminate the Plan only if it does not have material non-public information and the decision to vary, suspend or terminate the Plan is not taken during a self-imposed trading blackout period. The Plan constitutes an "automatic plan" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Purchases under the Plan may commence on August 12, 2025 and will terminate on August 11, 2026.

The Directors and Senior Management of Clarke are of the opinion that from time to time the purchase of Clarke common shares at the prevailing market price would be a worthwhile use of available funds and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Clarke acquired 300,500 common shares by means of open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX and on Canadian alternative trading systems pursuant to the normal course issuer bid that expired on July 3, 2025, at a weighted average price of $22.45 per share. The maximum number of common shares that Clarke sought and obtained approval to purchase under that bid was 697,592.

About Clarke

Clarke is real estate company with holdings across real estate sectors – primarily residential, furnished suites and hospitality. Clarke's common shares (CKI) trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange; for more information about Clarke Inc., please visit our website at www.clarkeinc.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

This press release may contain or refer to certain forward-looking statements relating, but not limited, to the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs with respect to the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "budgets", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or equivalents or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those with respect to the future or expected performance of the Company's underlying assets, changes in the property holdings, changes to the Company's hedging practices, currency fluctuations and requirements for additional capital. Forward-looking statements rely on certain underlying assumptions that, if not realized, can result in such forward-looking statements not being achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's investment strategy, legal and regulatory risks, general market risk, potential lack of diversification in the Company's investments, interest rates, foreign currency fluctuations, the sale of Company assets, the expectation that the Company's redeployment of capital from its asset dispositions, renovations and repurposes will be accretive to the Company's shareholders, the anticipated timing for completion of the second phase of the Talisman residential redevelopment, reliance on key executives and other factors. The real estate industry is subject to various risks that could impact on our financial performance and asset values. These risks include fluctuations in property values, changes in market demand, interest rate volatility, and broader economic conditions such as inflation, employment levels, and consumer confidence. Tourism levels, economic activity and changing competition in our markets can have a significant impact on the underlying results of our assets. Competition from new developments and alternative accommodation options could affect occupancy rates and rental pricing. Regulatory and legislative changes, including zoning laws, rent control measures and environmental policies, may impose additional costs or restrictions on operations. Additionally, unforeseen capital expenditures, rising maintenance costs, and disruptions in supply chains may impact profitability. Our ability to successfully acquire, develop, and manage real estate assets depends on effective risk mitigation strategies, financial flexibility, and market adaptability. With respect to the ferry operations, such risks and uncertainties include, among others, weather conditions, safety, claims and insurance, uninsured losses, changes in levels of business and commercial travel and tourism and other factors.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as estimated or intended, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Other than as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the Company does not update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

