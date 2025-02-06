ClariMed Inc. Unveils State-of-the-Art Study Facility in UK, Advancing Human Factors Research Capabilities

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the premier human-centered medical device development and regulatory services company, today announced the opening of its advanced simulated use research facility in Cambridge, UK. Located just 45 minutes from central London and 25 minutes from Stansted Airport, this strategic investment significantly expands ClariMed's capacity to host and conduct research to support user-centered medical device development.

The new purpose-built facility features innovative design elements that enhance the quality and scope of human factors studies, including a dedicated second-floor observation area that provides unparalleled visibility of participant interactions. This setup enables clients and researchers to observe studies with minimal interference, ensuring more natural user behaviors and more accurate research outcomes.

"This facility represents a significant advancement in our ability to conduct sophisticated usability studies," said Julian Dixon, Associate Director of Human Factors and Site Lead of the Cambridge, UK office. "The elevated observation area offers our clients unprecedented visibility into user interactions, while our enhanced recording capabilities and flexible study spaces allowing us to simulate various usage environments with exceptional fidelity."

Key features of the new facility include:

Multi-angle recording capabilities for comprehensive interaction analysis

Flexible study spaces that can simulate various healthcare environments

Dedicated surgical simulation suite

Dedicated reprocessing room

Full functioning ambulance

State-of-the-art observation suite with real-time data capture capabilities

Advanced environmental controls for precise testing conditions

The facility's location provides access to a diverse participant pool across the UK region, enabling more comprehensive user research. Its proximity to major transportation hubs also makes it easily accessible for international clients and study participants.

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion: "This investment significantly enhances our ability to serve global clients with increasingly complex research needs. The advanced capabilities of our new facilities enable us to conduct more sophisticated studies, ultimately leading to safer and more effective medical devices."

The facility has been designed to support a wide range of human factors studies, from early-stage concept testing to validation studies. Its versatile configuration allows for evaluating everything from handheld devices to surgical robots, with specialized areas for home-use simulation and professional healthcare environments.

"The adaptability of our new space allows us to recreate authentic usage scenarios across various healthcare settings," said Jessica Köhne, Senior Human Factors Consultant and site Lead of the Leeds UK Office. "This capability is invaluable for understanding how medical devices perform in real-world conditions, helping our clients optimize their products for safe and effective use across different environments and user groups."

This expansion builds upon ClariMed's recent growth in the UK market, including the opening of offices in Leeds, furthering the company's commitment to providing comprehensive human factors engineering services to the global medical device industry.

About ClariMed:

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.clarimed.com.

