Claims Deadline Extended for National Rexulti Class Action Settlement

MONTREAL, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- On November 13, 2025 the Superior Court of Québec (the "Court") approved a settlement of CDN $4.75 million reached on behalf of all individuals and the estates and family members of individuals in Canada who were prescribed and took REXULTI® between February 16, 2017 and August 23, 2025 and experienced Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders, namely, compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping/spending, and binge-eating.

The deadline to submit a claim to receive benefits under this Settlement has been extended from July 27, 2026 to August 27, 2026. Claim Forms are available for download on the Settlement Website at Rexulticlassactionsettlement.com. If you do not file a Claim Form by this deadline, you may not be able to claim a portion of the Settlement and your claim will be extinguished. As a result, it is necessary that you act without delay.

Settlement Benefits will be distributed in accordance with the Distribution Protocol approved by the Court after the claims are reviewed by the court-appointed Claims Administrator, MNP Ltd. The compensation amounts in the Distribution Protocol are estimates and will likely vary depending on the settlement uptake. Not all Class Members who submit a claim will be eligible for compensation.

The law firm Rochon Genova is Class Counsel in this lawsuit. If you have questions about the Settlement, your legal rights, how to file a Claim Form, and/or to obtain more information, please contact Rochon Genova ([email protected]/1-866-881-2292) or the Court Appointed Claims Administrator ([email protected]/1 (855) 653-0027).

SOURCE Rochon Genova

Media Contact(s): Joel P. Rochon, Rochon Genova, 1.866.881.2292