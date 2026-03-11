Rochon Genova investigates goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY)

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Rochon Genova, one of Canada's leading securities class action law firms, is investigating a possible class action on behalf of shareholders of goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY).

Before the opening of trading on Tuesday March 10, 2026, goeasy issued a press release providing"…a Financial and Operational Update Ahead of its Fourth Quarter Earnings Release." In the press release goeasy announced, among other things: "…that it expects to incur an incremental charge off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178M against gross consumer loans receivable… and a related write down of approximately $55M for loan interest and fees." The Company withdrew "…its previously issued Q4 2025 outlook and three-year forecast" and stated that "…certain previously reported results for prior periods (2024 and the previously reported interim periods of 2025) will require revision."

Following this announcement, goeasy's share price dropped approximately 57% on March 10 (closing on TSX at $49.72) and a further approximately 18% on March 11 (closing on TSX at $40.67).

Investors in goeasy may contact Jon Sloan - [email protected] - 416-363-1867

If you contact Rochon Genova, you are not retaining Rochon Genova, nor are you incurring any costs or obligations related to the potential class action lawsuit.

About Rochon Genova

Rochon Genova is a leading Canadian securities class action law firm which has achieved for its shareholder clients among the largest recoveries ever approved by Canadian courts. Its lawyers have appeared before trial and appellate courts across Canada, and before the Supreme Court of Canada. Rochon Genova and its lawyers have received peer-reviewed recognition by Chambers and Partners, Best Lawyers, and Lexpert, among others.

