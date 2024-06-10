Claigan Webinar - Supply Chains - Updates in Minerals Due Diligence

Complying with legislative and customer requirements, and how to go beyond

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - On 19 June 2024, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the current minerals due diligence landscape and how companies can best prepare for 2024 reporting.

In 2024, downstream companies and their suppliers are facing increased pressure from customers, governments, and NGOs around the responsible sourcing of minerals. Meeting these expectations will require companies to have a strong understanding of the origin of minerals used in their products and the associated risks. Claigan's goal is to empower our customers with knowledge so companies can be proactive, rather than reactive, with their risk mitigation efforts.

In this webinar, Claigan will demonstrate our approach to due diligence for complying with Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Act (including case studies of current high-risk smelters) and how we have expanded our scope to identify risks related to Forced Labour, Russian Sanctions, and broader CAHRAs.

In 2024, Claigan's commitment to continuous improvement has pushed us to produce research that reflects a more holistic ESG approach to minerals due diligence. In this webinar, Claigan will preview several examples of our regional specific research.

Topics will include:

Demonstration of Claigan's 3TG due diligence process, including examples of high risk smelters in Uganda and India .

and . Brief overview of the other risk categories covered by Claigan's current risk analysis: CAHRAs, Forced Labour, Russia , Sanctions.

, Sanctions. Going beyond 3TGs and Dodd-Frank Mineral-agnostic customer requests (Pilot Reporting Template - "PRT") Case studies of broader ESG risks in mineral supply chains, such as Amazon-region gold Forced Labour update



Date: 19 June 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (approximately 1.25 hours)

To Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3gnSSg1xSVyqchSwkjXbzA or https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jljLtoazSjWHOqNdRZAoGA on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in supply chain compliance, completing hundreds of programs related to human rights, import bans, and conflict minerals. Notably, Claigan offers world-class services related to smelter RCOI and due diligence for 3TGs, cobalt, and mica, and is a leader in identifying high-risk smelters before they become pervasive in the supply chain. In addition to services related to smelters sourcing from the DRC and surrounding countries to assist with annual conflict minerals reports, Claigan has expanded to flagging smelters sourcing from CAHRAs, Russia, and Xinjiang.

At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

