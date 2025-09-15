/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Restricted Materials in 2026/

What to work on in 2025 to overcome the 'hump' of deadlines in 2026

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 18th, Claigan will host a webinar detailing the key restricted materials deadlines for 2026 and the compliance process for each of these regulations.

The second half of 2026 will see a 'hump' of regulatory reporting deadlines. Minnesota PFAS reporting, Australian Dechlorane Plus / UV-328 regulation, Canada Federal Plastics Registry reporting for professional products and facilities, California GHG reporting, and US TSCA PFAS deadlines will all be taking effect within a similar timeframe, otherwise known as the 'hump.'

These deadlines may be in 2026, however Claigan has already completed the necessary work for a number of companies. We will present the most pressing areas of work to overcome the hump in 2026, and the common pitfalls.

For example, companies may believe their use of UV-328 is exempted in Australia, however there is still a REACH SVHC-like declaration requirement. Additionally, companies may have a random collection of part-level PFAS data, but have not put any thought into how they can summarize that data and categorize their product families.

Key topics will include:

Minnesota PFAS reporting

Canada Federal Plastics Registry reporting for professional products

Canada Federal Plastics Registry reporting for facility plastic waste

Australia restriction of Dechlorane Plus and UV-328

restriction of Dechlorane Plus and UV-328 Australia REACH SVHC-like declaration of products with exempted UV-328 uses

California Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas reporting

EU Battery labelling

EU Packaging Declaration of Conformity

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on September 18.

Webinars - Restricted Materials in 2026

Date: 18 September 2025

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pPvQWdwEQGeO_p4xd_o8QA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NFxzJ1M4SS63T7VVVmR57A

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider of restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested tens of thousands of products for restricted materials compliance and offers complete cost effective solutions for even the most complex products. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, we believe in 'Less Journey. More Results.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.