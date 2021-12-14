CJF launches new Black Journalism Fellowship with Investigative Journalism Bureau

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is launching a new Black Journalism Fellowship opportunity in partnership with the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB). This latest award, the fourth for Black journalists involving the CJF, is sponsored by Unifor and The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation.

The Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health is an impact-driven, collaborative newsroom, bringing together professional and student journalists, academics, graduate students and media organizations to research and tell stories in the public interest.

The CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship brings a Black journalist - with one-to-10 years' experience - to the IJB to work for six months on an ongoing investigative journalism project under the guidance of the bureau's editors and senior reporters.

This program joins the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship, the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship and the CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship in providing unique opportunities for early-career Black journalists to be hosted for six months at a newsroom across the country. The four fellows will receive mentoring and training for a variety of skills, including video and audio editing, writing, research and investigative reporting. The CBC fellowships are offered in English or French.

"We are thrilled to launch a fourth fellowship opportunity in partnership with the Investigative Journalism Bureau to develop emerging investigative talent and make space for a range of voices and experiences from Canada's diverse communities," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "This opportunity highlights the CJF's ongoing commitment to the development of a generation of Black media leaders and content creators across the industry."

Each fellow will receive a competitive full-time stipend and will write, produce or contribute to an article/series during their fellowship opportunity, which will be considered for publication/broadcast by the media partner organizations.

"Approaching investigative stories from a variety of perspectives always makes the reporting richer and more resonant," says IJB founder and director Robert Cribb. "It is an honour for IJB to be part of this fellowship program that will help us unearth new truths while fostering the next generation of investigative journalists."

The award is modelled on the successful CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships program that has helped foster the careers of 13 Indigenous journalists since 2014.

Going forward, the CJF plans to expand its Black Journalism Fellowship program with other major media outlets across the country.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 14, 2022.

Submit your online application here.

Fellows will be recognized at the annual CJF Awards, held in June in Toronto.

Thanks to the generous support of Unifor and The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation, along with our founding sponsors:

Lululemon for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

Aritzia for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship; and

BMO Financial Group for the CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

