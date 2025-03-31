CJF and CP Name Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award Winner

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Sammy Kogan, a Toronto-based photojournalist and multimedia creator, is the recipient of the 2025 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and The Canadian Press (CP).

"Sammy is just a treat with a portfolio that is all-around impressive," says jury member and CP photographer Frank Gunn. "I look at some of the pictures in his portfolio and say, 'Wow, I wish I'd shot that.' He has a lot of technical skill, but still lots of room for him to learn at CP."

Toronto-based photographer Sammy Kogan is the recipient of this year's Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award. Kogan will receive a six-week paid internship at the Canadian Press. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

The coveted annual award was established in memory of the late, prize-winning CP photographer Tom Hanson to allow an early-career photojournalist to work at CP's Toronto head office for a six-week internship. The experience will enable Kogan to sharpen his skills and receive mentorship from experienced journalists while providing the opportunity for national exposure.

"I'm always inspired by the work CP staff puts out," says Kogan. "Creating imagery at the scale and speed of a wire service demands a set of skills I look forward to dedicating myself to learning from the photojournalists and editors I'll have the chance to work with."

View Kogan's portfolio , which was selected among submissions from students and early-career photojournalists across the country.

Kogan will receive recognition at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

Selection Committee

Catherine Hanson , spouse of late Tom Hanson ;

spouse of late ; Heide Kaspar-Glorieux , mother of Tom Hanson ;

mother of ; Megan Leach , director, visuals, CP;

director, visuals, CP; Joe O'Connal, assistant editor, CP;

assistant editor, CP; Graeme Roy , visual content curator, CP (retired);

visual content curator, CP (retired); Frank Gunn , national photographer, CP;

national photographer, CP; Fred Chartrand , former national photographer, CP;

former national photographer, CP; Tony Caldwell , photographer, Ottawa Sun ;

photographer, ; Hannah Yoon , photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner;

, photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; Marta Iwanek , photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and

photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and Scott White , Senior Director, Media Relations and External Communications, HOOPP | Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and an honorary CJF governor.

This award is generously supported by Sony .

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 CJF Awards.

The 2025 CJF Awards are also supported by Google News Initiative, Labatt Breweries of Canada, McCain Foods, Intact, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, Scotiabank, RBC, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, Canadian Bankers Association, Canadian Medical Association, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, Bennett Jones LLP, Blakes, Canadian Women's Foundation, CPP Investments, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, OLG, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, WSP. In-kind sponsorship is provided by Beehive Design, The Canadian Press, Bespoke Audio Visual, MLSE, Porter Airlines.

About the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation and The Canadian Press teamed up in 2009 to launch a photojournalism award in memory of Tom Hanson, an award-winning photographer who travelled around the world and across the country, shooting some of the most iconic news and sports images of his time. The Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award offers a six-week paid internship at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto for a photojournalist in the early stages of their career.

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

More Information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]; Megan Leach, Director Visuals, CP News Photos and Visual Content, [email protected]