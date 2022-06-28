CJ 4DPLEX, Cines Filmax Adds 4DX Auditorium to Gran Via Location

Cines Filmax is part of CINES ACEC, one of the pioneer cinema circuits in Spain. The company has been investing in innovative technology for over 40 years, setting the guidelines for growth in the Spanish cinema industry since its foundation in 1985. The new auditorium, which will open later this year, will be the third 4DX theatre at Gran Via. CJ 4DPLEX and Cines Filmax installed the first 4DX theatre in 2018 and another in 2020. Cines Filmax also installed CJ 4DPLEX's signature 270 degree ScreenX theatre in 2019.

"Our expansion with Cines Filmax shows the continued success and interest in the 4DX experience, said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX Korea "Cines Filmax Gran Via has been a great partner who understand the value 4DX and ScreenX bring to the overall theatergoing experience."

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 783 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

"We continue to see the demand of the 4DX concept grow in Barcelona and are excited to get the new auditorium up and running," said Jaime Tarraxon, CEO Cines Filmax. "CJ4DPLEX has been a great partner and we look forward to continue working together."

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite" and recently acquired Endeavor Content. CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. To date, there are over 380 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

