CJ 4DPLEX and Tokyu Recreation Co. Expand Joint Venture With Five Additional ScreenX Auditoriums

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- At CineAsia, CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd., owner of 109 Cinemas, announced they have expanded their partnership to open five more 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditoriums theaters across Tokyu Recreation's 109 Cinemas in Japan, including the first-ever ScreenX in the Tōhoku region set to open on December 15.

ScreenX enhances the traditional movie-going experience by extending the screen onto surrounding walls of the auditorium, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Through its unique presentation of select scenes and exclusive imagery, ScreenX immerses audiences in an unparalleled visual environment. The new ScreenX auditoriums have fortified CJ 4DPLEX's partnership with the Japan-based movie theater exhibitor, a joint venture that has already established three ScreenX theaters, and eight 4DX theaters. The first-ever 109 Cinemas ScreenX auditorium opened in Meiwa in March of 2020.

"The demand for premium cinema experiences in Japan continues to grow and we are thrilled to be a part of that market expansion," said Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. Our collaboration with Tokyu Recreation and 109 Cinemas also continues to expand as they lead the industry in providing premium theater options to consumers across Japan."

"Shaping the movie theater experience has perpetually been our objective for many years. Our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX allows for a complete revitalization of how films are enjoyed and now, with the introduction of five new ScreenX auditoriums, 109 Cinemas continues to be a leader in the Japanese cinema sector delivering cutting-edge cinematic style and expansive scenes to our audiences in visually immersive formats," said Shinzo Kanno, President, Tokyu Recreation.

"As our revolutionary 270-degree multi-projection ScreenX technology continues to grow globally, we are looking forward to adding another five locations in Japan," said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX, "Tokyu Recreation and 109 Cinemas have been an instrumental part of ScreenX's success in Asia and for that we are very thankful to have such a strong partner."

The signing ceremony was attended by Shinzo Kanno, President, Tokyu Recreation, Masanori Kubo, Senior Managing Director, Tokyu Recreation, Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX, and Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX.

109 Cinemas will start this extensive roll out of venues including opening the ScreenX theater in Tomiya within the Tōhoku region on December 15 in time for Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonka."

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

