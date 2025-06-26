CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis® to Expand Relationship With 50 Theater Deal

Expansion Will Include 30 New SCREENX Locations; Plus 20 Upgraded 4DX Theaters

BURBANK, Calif., June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Cinépolis, the leading film exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America and the third largest exhibitor in the world, announced today they will expand their partnership, opening and upgrading a total of 50 cinemas across Cinépolis' vast global network of 18 countries.

The new agreement includes 30 new SCREENX auditoriums in key Cinépolis locations across Mexico, Central & South America, and Spain, as well as upgrading 20 existing 4DX locations in Mexico. CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis have been partners for over a decade, launching the first 4DX cinemas in 2011 in Mexico.

Cinépolis currently operates six SCREENX auditoriums, 55 4DX locations and the only Ultra 4DX theater in the Americas.

"Ever since Cinépolis launched the first 4DX cinema at Cinépolis Acoxpa, we knew the future of cinema had arrived. Now, this new chapter alongside CJ 4DPLEX reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the cinematic experience through innovation. With SCREENX and 4DX, we are offering formats that place audiences at the center of the story, reinforcing our mission to deliver extraordinary moviegoing moments across every region we serve." — Miguel Mier, COO, Cinépolis

"Cinépolis was our first strategic partner outside of CGV as they rolled out 4DX auditoriums to the marketplace in early 2010's," said Jun Bang, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with a Global Cinema Leader and accelerating our SCREENX footprint across Latin America and updating our 4DX network in Mexico."

"Cinépolis has consistently led the way in exhibitor innovation, introducing bold and exciting concepts which cannot be replicated at home, including the only Ultra 4DX in the Americas," said Don Savant, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "Our theatres in partnership with Cinépolis have performed extremely well and we're looking forward to offer moviegoers the chance to experience the super-premium 4DX and SCREENX cinematic formats."

This deal continues to add to CJ 4DPLEX's global expansion bring the total premium screen count for CJ 4DPLEX to nearly 1,300 locations around the world.

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema technology with an immersive 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. By extending select scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, SCREENX surrounds the audience with story-enhancing visuals that cannot be replicated at home. The innovative screen format places everyone in the auditorium directly at the center of the motion picture. The new SCREENX theatres will feature luxury recliner seating, Barco Laser, and Immersive Audio for an enhanced viewing experience. To date, there are over 430 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multisensory cinematic presentation, allowing audiences to connect with films through motion, vibration, wind, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 780 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

Upcoming titles in SCREENX and 4DX include Warner Bros.' F1, Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Rebirth, Warner Bros.' Superman, and Marvel Studio's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis is a Mexican company founded in Morelia, Michoacán, more than 50 years ago, which operates in 18 countries throughout America, Asia, and Europe. Cinépolis is the global industry leader in terms of ticket sales and attendance per auditorium, as well as the world's 3rd largest movie theatre circuit and the most important outside the United States. Cinépolis is the world's largest luxury cinema exhibitor and one of the cinema chains with the most laser projectors in the entire industry.

With 892 cinemas and 6,860 digital screens in total, Cinépolis employs more than 33 thousand collaborators. Cinépolis has introduced innovative concepts to the exhibition industry, such as the first multiplexes (Multicinemas®), the ﬁrst concept of a luxury cinema (Cinépolis VIP®), the partnership with IMAX® turned into Cinépolis IMAX®, Macro XE® screens, 4DX® screens, and Sala Junior® screen.

Cinépolis remains at the forefront and has connected with different audiences through its brands Cinépolis +QUE CINE, Cinépolis Distribución, and Sala de Arte Cinépolis. It has also contributed to Mexican society through the Cinépolis Foundation with its programs "Del Amor Nace la Vista", "Ruta Cinépolis" and "Vamos Todos a Cinépolis".

