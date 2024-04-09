New Agreement Adds Four New ScreenX Locations in Mexico

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Cinépolis, the third largest exhibitor in the world and the number one in tickets sold per theater, announced today at CinemaCon, the international trade show for the exhibition industry, they are launching four new ScreenX locations in Mexico.

CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis Extend their ScreenX Partnership

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema that enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. This revolutionary approach offers viewers a captivating 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure. Through its unique presentation of key scenes and exclusive scenic elements, ScreenX immerses audiences in an unparalleled visual environment, reimagining the way movies are experienced.

The new ScreenX locations are a complement to Cinépolis's two existing ScreenX auditoriums in Mexico City, Cinépolis Las Antenas and Cinépolis Toreo, which also showcases the company's Ultra 4DX format. The first ScreenX site will be in Morelia and will open this Spring with the additional three ScreenX sites to be announced, which will be in key locations throughout Mexico and are set to open in the near future.

The addition of the four ScreenX locations has strengthened CJ 4DPLEX's alliance with Cinépolis, a partnership that has already seen over 50 multi-sensory 4DX auditoriums open throughout Cinépolis' extensive network in Latin America.

"We're thrilled to announce the expansion with our partners at Cinépolis, a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled cinematic experiences," stated Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "With the introduction of these four new ScreenX locations, we look forward to further enhancing the movie-going journey for audiences throughout Mexico and beyond."

"We're excited to extend our alliance with CJ 4DPLEX, a partnership that has consistently elevated the cinematic experience for our valued patrons, stated Miguel Mier, Chief Operating Officer, Cinépolis. "Building on the success of our existing ScreenX auditoriums, we eagerly anticipate the launch of these new sites, which will undoubtedly captivate moviegoers and provide an unforgettable premium experience for the Cinépolis moviegoer."

"At CJ 4DPLEX, we're dedicated to redefining how audiences experience movies, and our continued partnership with Cinépolis is a testament to that dedication." stated Don Savant, President & CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America. "With our multi-projection technology that provides a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience, ScreenX truly differentiates from any other entertainment offering available. This expansion also builds upon the success of our existing collaboration with Cinépolis, which has already brought over 50 4DX auditoriums in Latin America."

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis is a Mexican company founded in Morelia, Michoacán, more than 50 years ago, which operates in 18 countries throughout America, Asia, and Europe. Cinépolis is the global industry leader in terms of ticket sales and attendance per auditorium, as well as the world's 3rd largest movie theatre circuit and the most important outside the United States. Cinépolis is the world's largest luxury cinema exhibitor and one of the cinema chains with the most laser projectors in the entire industry.

With 890 cinemas and 6,823 digital movie theaters in total, Cinépolis employs more than 32 thousand collaborators. Cinépolis has introduced innovative concepts to the exhibition industry, such as the first multiplexes (Multicinemas®), the ﬁrst concept of a luxury cinema (Cinépolis VIP®), the partnership with IMAX® turned into Cinépolis IMAX®, Macro XE® screens, 4DX® screens, and Sala Junior® screen.

Cinépolis remains at the forefront and has connected with different audiences through its brands Cinépolis +QUE CINE, Cinépolis Distribución, and Sala de Arte Cinépolis. It has also contributed to Mexican society through the Cinépolis Foundation with its programs "Del Amor Nace la Vista", "Ruta Cinépolis" and "Vamos Todos a Cinépolis".

For more information visit: www.cinepolis.com .

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX