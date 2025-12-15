LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Civilia, a Quebec-based company renowned for its smart mobility technology solutions, announces the acquisition of Compilation Data Traffic, a firm with over 20 years of expertise in multimodal traffic surveys.

Civilia is taking a new step forward by combining two complementary areas of expertise to better address mobility issues. On one hand, Civilia's ability to analyze and leverage vast volumes of data; on the other, the accuracy of the field measurements collected by Data Traffic. This synergy further enhances Civilia's Mobi.Suite platform, which promotes a seamless and integrated approach to multimodality and smart transportation.

Essential to supporting the wellbeing of communities, urban mobility faces major challenges around the world. In Quebec, nearly 43% of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. In the Montreal area alone, congestion generates costs of more than $6 billion annually. This problem has real impacts in major centres, including Vancouver (35% of time lost due to congestion, 86 hours lost per driver/year), Toronto (31%, 77 hours/year) and Montreal (28%, 70 hours/year). Faced with such challenges, Civilia provides communities with expert analytical services, offering concrete solutions to develop sustainable multimodal mobility based on high-quality empirical data.

By integrating up-to-date data on vehicle, bus, cyclist and pedestrian movements from Data Traffic, the Mobi.Suite platform provides a fully integrated view of mobility across a given territory. For the first time, municipalities, counties, transit agencies, government departments and engineering firms will be able to manage all activities related to road traffic, public transport and active modes in one place.

By integrating all transportation expertise, the platform allows customers to easily model different multimodal scenarios and obtain reliable real-time forecasts. This unified vision makes it easier to understand issues, compare different options and quickly identify the most effective solutions for improving network flow, safety and performance.

"This acquisition is in line with our vision of offering an innovative platform that addresses the challenges of sustainable mobility. It also confirms our position as a leader in Quebec and accelerates our development in Canada and internationally," said Martin Choinière, engineer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civilia.

For Stéphane Provost, President of Data Traffic, this is the natural continuation of a long-standing collaboration that will continue at Civilia: "We have always shared the same goal: to offer our customers a clear picture of what is happening on their networks. By joining Civilia, our data will gain in scope and value, and our customers will benefit from additional planning services to better anticipate and manage the travel needs of the population".

About Civilia

Founded in 2016, Civilia is a key player in innovative technologies applied to the transport sector. Based in Longueuil with teams in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, the company supports more than a hundred municipalities, counties, transit agencies, engineering firms and public organizations through its SaaS Mobi.Suite platform, which combines business expertise and artificial intelligence. www.civilia.ca

About Data Traffic

Founded in 2005, Data Traffic specializes in multimodal traffic surveys with more than 175 traffic survey devices and has completed more than 15,000 project analyses in Canada. The company is recognized for the quality and reliability of its data, which is essential for urban planning and sustainable mobility. www.datatraffic.ca

Information: Marie-Lou Freymann, PRP, [email protected], (514) 690-8971