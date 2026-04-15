ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence confirms the opening of a new regional office in Rouyn-Noranda, marking a strategic milestone in the expansion of its operations in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Located at 700 Dallaire Avenue, this office aims to actively support the municipal, industrial, and government infrastructure projects currently shaping the region's development.

Équipe Laurence’s CEO Alexandre Latour is always pleased to visit every the 8 offices of the firm’s network. (CNW Group/Alexandre Dumas Conseil)

Driven by the scale of planned investments in the road, transportation, mining, and institutional infrastructure sectors, the regional economy offers solid growth prospects for civil engineering. It is within this favorable context that Équipe Laurence seeks to leverage its recognized expertise to meet the growing demand for specialized professional services. "Abitibi-Témiscamingue is undergoing a transformative investment cycle that will span several years. Our presence in Rouyn-Noranda allows us to be even closer to project owners and to make a tangible contribution to the realization of major projects for the region," emphasizes CEO Alexandre Latour. For example, the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility's (MTMD) investments in improving Routes 117 and 113 alone totalize $194 million for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

Équipe Laurence's expertise is also widely recognized in the mining sector, particularly in the planning and construction of mining infrastructure. "The Canadian Malartic/Agnico Eagle Odyssey project, with work scheduled to continue through 2028, is a major driver for the region on its own, not to mention other potential projects expected to span several years.

In a context where the regional market is operating at full capacity, Équipe Laurence's arrival helps alleviate the pressure on local firms and reduce delays associated with the scarcity of professional services. The team's presence in the region enables rapid and efficient management of northern projects. Incidentally, during the emergency reconstruction of the Billy Diamond Road following a traffic accident, Équipe Laurence was able to quickly mobilize a team on-site to carry out the required work within optimal timeframes.

According to Mr. Latour, the energy transition sector also offers golden opportunities for Équipe Laurence, which already manages various major projects for Hydro-Québec. The firm could benefit from a significant increase in Hydro-Québec's wind power and infrastructure projects. The same applies to Indigenous communities, where Équipe Laurence plans to expand its presence.

"The current and projected volume of projects in Abitibi-Témiscamingue allows us to anticipate a stable long-term log order book. "Despite the region's unique recruitment challenges, we will be able to rely on a local technical core, supported by the expertise of our head office and our seven other regional offices," adds the president.

The establishment in Rouyn-Noranda demonstrates Équipe Laurence's confidence in the economic potential of Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Employment outlooks for 2033–2034 indicate an anticipated 5–6% growth in demand for civil engineers, supported by federal and provincial investment programs, including the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI), which focuses on the rehabilitation and modernization of public assets.

SOURCE Alexandre Dumas Conseil

Source: Alexandre Latour, Eng., President; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636, [email protected]