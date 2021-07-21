CIVC Partners Invests in KeyData to Support Expansion

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- KeyData Associates ("KeyData") today announced that it has entered into a partnership with CIVC Partners ("CIVC") to support the company's expansion and strong growth in cybersecurity services. KeyData, headquartered in Toronto, Canada and founded in 2005, has established itself as the Canadian leader in cybersecurity services focused on Identity Security, including access management, identity governance and privileged account management. KeyData serves a blue-chip client base across North America. This partnership will provide KeyData with additional capital and resources to enhance and expand its identity security services to adjacent cybersecurity services, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. Founder and CEO, Rosa Caputo, will remain a significant stakeholder and continue as KeyData's Chief Executive Officer.

KeyData provides the complete scope of identity security services, encompassing advisory/strategy, assessments, systems integration, and managed services. KeyData's expert resources work closely with clients to assist them in reducing risks to their critical infrastructure; protecting their "crown jewels" and sensitive data from unauthorized access and cyber threats; enabling digital transformation; protecting citizen/consumer privacy; and, addressing regulatory and governance requirements.

Rosa Caputo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KeyData said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with the CIVC team to help us accelerate our growth trajectory. CIVC has been an active investor for over 30 years, and they will be a highly strategic partner moving forward as we execute on our growth strategy."

J.D. Wright, a Partner at CIVC, added that, "KeyData is the undisputed leader in Canada for identity security services with an exceptional track record of client satisfaction, customer loyalty and deep technical expertise. We are looking forward to our partnership with the KeyData team to further cement the company's market leadership."

The partnership with KeyData builds on CIVC's investment experience in the IT services sector. Prior representative investments include iVision (managed services and technology consulting provider for mid-market and enterprise clients) and CATI (3D design and engineering services and solutions).

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to CIVC. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisors to CIVC. McCarthy Tétrault LLP served as legal advisors to KeyData.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, the team has invested over $1.8 billion in 69 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.

About KeyData Associates

Founded in 2005 by Rosa Caputo, KeyData is a leading provider of cybersecurity services focused on Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Consumer IAM (CIAM), both on-premise and cloud-based. With offices in Toronto, Canada and Boston, Massachusetts, KeyData provides consulting and advisory services, system integration services, managed services, cloud-based identity services and training services and is also a software reseller for the leading technologies in this space. KeyData is recognized for its strong team of leading cybersecurity experts, its in-depth technical and risk management expertise, its proven methodologies, as well as for its strong customer satisfaction and customer loyalty, and referenceable North American client base, all of which have been key drivers of significant growth. For further information and customer testimonials, visit https://keydata.ca

