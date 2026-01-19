CityFlats Selects KEILTY as Exclusive Property Manager for The Grove, a New 410-Unit Rental Community in Kingston, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - CityFlats Asset Management is pleased to announce the appointment of KEILTY Realty Management Inc. as its exclusive property management partner for The Grove, a new purpose-built rental community located in Kingston's west end.

The Grove. Located in Kingston’s rapidly growing west end, this development site has recently been rezoned to support five residential apartment buildings, accommodating up to 597 units in total (CNW Group/KEILTY Realty Management)

The Grove is a five-phase residential development that will deliver 410 high-quality rental apartments upon full completion. Located within the Centennial lands, the community is designed to respond to sustained rental demand while establishing a durable standard for professionally operated multifamily housing. The first building, The Cedar, is scheduled for initial occupancy in February 2027.

CityFlats is widely recognized across Ontario for its vertically integrated development and investment platform, encompassing land acquisition, entitlement, construction, leasing, and long-term asset management. The firm emphasizes disciplined execution, conservative underwriting, and long-term value creation supported by strong local partnerships.

KEILTY was selected following a competitive review based on its 23-year track record of delivering stable, institutional-quality property management across Ontario. The firm is known for strong occupancy performance, transparent financial reporting, and scalable operational systems that support consistent service delivery. KEILTY's local operating presence and execution-focused culture align closely with CityFlats' approach to asset stewardship and long-term ownership.

As exclusive property manager, KEILTY will oversee all day-to-day operations at The Grove, including leasing and resident relations, maintenance and building operations, financial reporting, and ongoing asset planning in coordination with CityFlats. KEILTY's mandate is to ensure predictable performance, disciplined cost control, and a professionally managed resident experience from initial lease-up through stabilization.

"We are proud to be entrusted with the management of The Grove," said Brandon Ackerman, Vice President, Rental Management at KEILTY. "CityFlats has developed a strong blueprint for this community. Our role is to execute reliably, protect asset value, and deliver a consistent living experience that supports long-term success."

About KEILTY Realty Management Inc.

KEILTY is a full-service property and asset management firm operating across Ontario, with experience in multifamily rental housing, purpose-built student accommodations, and commercial workplaces. The firm focuses on operational reliability, financial transparency, and disciplined execution.

About CityFlats Asset Management

CityFlats is a multi-residential investment and development firm specializing in purpose-built rental communities across Ontario. Its integrated platform supports efficient execution from development through long-term ownership.

