In the news release, CityFlats Selects KEILTY as Exclusive Property Manager for The Grove, a New 410-Unit Rental Community in Kingston, Ontario, issued Jan. 19, 2026 by KEILTY Realty Management over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Cityflats Selects KEILTY as Exclusive Property Manager for New 597-Unit Apartment Community in Kingston, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Cityflats is pleased to announce the appointment of KEILTY Realty Management Inc. as its exclusive property management partner for The Grove, a new purpose-built rental community located in Kingston, Ontario.

The Grove is a five-phase residential development located at 1245 Centennial Drive in Kingston's west end. Once complete, the community will introduce up to 597 high-quality rental apartments, helping to meet the region's demand for multifamily housing. The first building, The Cedar, is slated for initial occupancy in February 2027.

The Grove Kingston. Located in Kingston’s rapidly growing west end, this new community will feature five residential buildings with up to 597 apartment units. (CNW Group/KEILTY Realty Management)

Cityflats is recognized across Southeastern Ontario for its vertically integrated approach to development, encompassing land acquisition, entitlements, construction, and long-term asset management. The company's disciplined strategy emphasizes trusted partnerships, local expertise, and long-term value creation for investors and residents.

KEILTY was selected for its proven track record in delivering institutional-quality property management across Ontario. The firm is known for strong occupancy performance, transparent financial reporting, and scalable operational systems that support consistent service delivery. KEILTY's local operating presence and execution-focused culture align closely with Cityflats approach to asset stewardship and long-term ownership.

As the exclusive property manager for The Grove, KEILTY will oversee all day-to-day operations, including leasing and resident relations, maintenance and building operations, financial reporting, and ongoing asset planning in coordination with Cityflats. KEILTY's mandate is to ensure predictable performance and a professionally managed resident experience from initial lease-up through stabilization.

"We are proud to be entrusted with the management of The Grove," said Brandon Ackerman, Vice President, Rental Management at KEILTY. "Cityflats has developed a strong blueprint for this community. Our role is to execute reliably, protect asset value, and deliver a consistent living experience that supports long-term success.

About KEILTY Realty Management Inc.

KEILTY is a full-service property and asset management firm operating across Ontario, with experience in multifamily rental housing, purpose-built student accommodations, and commercial workplaces. The firm focuses on operational reliability, financial transparency, and disciplined execution.

About Cityflats

Cityflats is a multi-residential investment and development firm specializing in purpose-built rental apartments across Southeastern Ontario. With fully integrated divisions in investment, development, construction, and asset management, Cityflats is committed to creating long-term value for both investors and residents.

Corrections: There have been several changes made throughout the release, and the attached image asset has also been updated. Readers and journalists are advised to refer to this copy of the news release.

