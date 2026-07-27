City of Munich selects CGI to advance digital government services and technological sovereignty

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CGI will help streamline administrative processes, expand digital services for citizens and support resilient digital delivery for Munich's public administration

MUNICH, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, will support the City of Munich in advancing its digital government services, improving administrative efficiency, and strengthening technological sovereignty. The city selected CGI in its latest call for proposals.

CGI and the City of Munich have worked together for 20 years on projects including the organization-wide rollout of the e-file system for approximately 40,000 employees, a license management system and smart city applications such as the digital twin. The next phase of digital transformation requires greater performance while reducing the effort needed to implement new services. CGI addresses this challenge with a scalable delivery model that combines local expertise in Munich with specialized capabilities across CGI's European delivery network.

"The digital transformation of public administration requires greater efficiency, stronger digital capabilities, and the responsible use of resources," said Dr. Laura Sophie Dornheim, CDO and IT Director of the City of Munich. "CGI combines a strong understanding of public administration with extensive technological expertise to help deliver digital solutions that improve services for citizens and strengthen the city's digital capabilities over time."

CGI will support the City of Munich in requirements management, digital transformation consulting, system development, and IT security to help improve delivery and service quality. Subject-matter and project-critical work will be managed by experts in Munich, while specialized teams at European nearshore locations, including Bulgaria, will support development, architecture, and IT security services. This delivery model combines administrative expertise with technical capability to support high-quality services for the municipal administration.

"The digital transformation of a city like Munich requires close coordination across technology, processes and organizational structures," said Dirk Kiefer, Vice-President Consulting Expert at CGI. "The key is to integrate digital solutions and optimized end-to-end processes into administrative practices to improve service delivery. By combining local expertise in Munich with specialized teams across Europe, CGI helps public-sector clients deliver secure, high-quality digital services and strengthen operational performance."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

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