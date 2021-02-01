OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $50,000 in funding to install one of the first electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers in the City of Dauphin, Manitoba, to encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by providing Manitobans with more options to charge their vehicles.

This investment will also support business development and tourism within the city and the region by ensuring EV drivers can get from Dauphin to Winnipeg and other Canadian destinations. The EV fast charger is now available for public use.

Federal funding for this initiative is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), which supports the government's goal to have 100 percent of all new passenger cars sold in Canada be zero emission by 2040.

The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and infrastructure more readily available. This includes support for the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces, natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. The funding will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards. To make these vehicles more affordable, the government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement and Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle uptake by providing an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're giving it to them. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The City of Dauphin is proud to be a leader in the area by installing the first Level 3 electric vehicle DC fast charger in the Parkland. We foresee benefits to our economic development opportunities and an increase in tourist options by having this charger in our community. Thank you to NRCan for being the lead sponsor on the project!"

Allen Dowhan

Mayor, City of Dauphin

