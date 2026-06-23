Cision Strengthens Canadian Media Intelligence Coverage with New Le Devoir Agreement

Expanded access to trusted French-language and national Canadian media sources helps customers identify the signals that matter and make decisions with greater confidence.

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence, have announced a new content licensing agreement with Le Devoir, a leading Quebec-based publisher known for independent French-language journalism.

The agreement reinforces Cision's broader investment in Canadian media coverage, giving customers a clearer view of the national, regional, and French-language conversations shaping reputation, policy, and business decisions.

"Our agreement with Le Devoir reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, licensed content that helps our customers understand what matters, act with confidence, and make better decisions." Post this

For organizations operating in Canada, signal quality matters. Cision research consistently points to the challenges communicators face identifying the signals that matter in an era of information overload. Communicators need more than content volume. They need credible, relevant sources that help them understand the public conversation, monitor reputation, and make decisions with confidence. By incorporating authoritative French-language and Canadian media sources, Cision helps communicators bring the Canadian media landscape into clearer focus.

"Confidence starts with trusted signals," said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer at Cision. "Our agreement with Le Devoir reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, licensed content that helps our customers understand what matters, act with confidence, and make better decisions."

"Le Devoir has long played an important role in Quebec's public conversation," said Brian Myles, Directeur Général at Le Devoir. "Through this agreement with Cision, our journalism will be more accessible to organizations seeking to understand the issues, perspectives, and stories shaping Quebec and Canada."

Le Devoir is renowned for independent journalism and deep coverage of Quebec society, politics, and culture. Through this agreement, Cision customers gain broader access to content that reflects the perspectives and priorities of French-speaking audiences, an essential component of any comprehensive communications strategy in Canada.

To learn how Cision's media intelligence solutions can help your organization monitor the Canadian media landscape, speak to an expert.

About Le Devoir

Le Devoir is a Montreal–based French–language newspaper founded in 1910, widely recognized for its independent, high–quality journalism focused on Quebec and Canadian affairs. Distributed across Quebec and throughout Canada, Le Devoir is known for in–depth coverage of politics, culture, and public policy, and has been recognized as a trusted journalism organization that informs readers and encourages public reflection.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, Trajaan, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

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SOURCE Cision Ltd.