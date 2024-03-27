New Agreement Provides Access to Unfiltered Consumer Conversations Through Reddit's Full Data Stream

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cision, the leader in consumer and media intelligence solutions, and Reddit, home to hundreds of thousands of online communities, endless conversation, and authentic human connection, today announced an expanded partnership deal. Through this collaboration, Cision and Brandwatch customers gain broader access to the Reddit Data API, unlocking real-time, in-depth insights that fuel smarter marketing and communication strategies.

With over 73 million daily active users globally, Reddit offers a unique platform where passionate communities engage in organic discussions about brands, products, and industry trends. These discussions have the power to drive the news cycle, shape public opinion, and influence markets. By integrating Reddit's data into the Cision suite of products, customers will be fully equipped with the most complete understanding of real-time consumer behavior, conversations, and preferences available.

"We are thrilled to expand our valued partnership with Reddit and further empower our customers with the intelligence they need to make strategic decisions at the speed of social." - Cali Tran, CEO, Cision Post this

"Cision is one of a select group of partners accessing the full power of data on Reddit," says Jonathan Flesher,VP, Business Development and Partnerships at Reddit. "Expanded access to authentic public conversations enables Cision to equip its customers with a more comprehensive picture of online sentiment and trends."

This collaboration unlocks richer audience insights for brands now, while also fueling a pipeline of future innovations. By harnessing the Reddit Data API, Cision plans to supercharge the development of its proprietary AI-powered brand reputation and audience analysis technologies across its entire product suite. This will ensure PR professionals, marketers, and researchers can capitalize on the latest market advancements to gain a competitive edge.

"We are thrilled to expand our valued partnership with Reddit and further empower our customers with the intelligence they need to make strategic decisions at the speed of social," says Cali Tran, CEO at Cision. "Reddit's authentic, brand level conversations strengthen Cision's commitment to offering the most comprehensive consumer and media intelligence platforms on the market today."

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities. It's built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 73+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet's largest sources of information. For more information, visit redditinc.com.

Please Note

This expanded partnership does not change Reddit's Data API Terms or Developer Terms, which state content accessed through Reddit's Data API cannot be used for commercial purposes without Reddit's approval. API access remains free for non-commercial usage under our published threshold.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cision Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.