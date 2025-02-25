The eighth annual report highlights key industry shifts, including AI-powered strategies, the emergence of employee influencers, and increasing expectations on comms teams

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cision, a global leader in media intelligence and communications solutions, in partnership with PRWeek, today announced the release of the 2025 Comms Report, offering an in-depth analysis of the evolving PR and corporate communications landscape.

Based on insights from over 300 industry professionals across the U.S. and Canada, this year's report reveals how AI is transforming the industry, communications leaders are playing a more strategic role in the C-suite, and employee influencers are reshaping brand credibility.

"The 2025 Comms Report offers a detailed look at the forces shaping our industry, from the growing adoption and integration of AI in communications strategies to the redefinition of influence," said Guy Abramo, Chief Executive Officer at Cision. "These insights provide PR and comms professionals with the intelligence they need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex media and business environment."

Key Findings from the 2025 Comms Report:

Communications is more influential than ever – 84% of PR leaders say the C-suite is relying on their expertise more than in previous years.

– 84% of PR leaders say the C-suite is relying on their expertise more than in previous years. AI is revolutionizing PR – Nearly two-thirds (65%) of comms leaders report that AI is significantly enhancing their data and analytics capabilities , while 90% say it plays a role in their overall strategy.

– Nearly two-thirds (65%) of comms leaders report that , while 90% say it plays a role in their overall strategy. Employees are the new influencers – Internal advocates now surpass traditional influencers like celebrities and social media personalities in driving brand credibility.

– Internal advocates now surpass traditional influencers like celebrities and social media personalities in driving brand credibility. Do more with less – 81% of comms leaders feel greater pressure to maximize impact with fewer resources compared to last year.

"The world has changed remarkably since we first launched this report eight years ago, and the communications industry has had to evolve in lockstep," said Gideon Fidelzeid, Vice President at PRWeek. "This year's findings reflect a profession that is not only adapting but thriving—demonstrating its growing influence and critical role in business success and innovation."

The 2025 Comms Report serves as an essential resource for PR and communications professionals looking to stay ahead of industry shifts, optimize their strategies, and drive meaningful business impact.

Download the full report here: 2025 Comms Report

