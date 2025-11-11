MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Cornell as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 17, 2025. He succeeds Daniel Lamarre, who has served as interim CEO since April 2025. Mr. Lamarre, who led Cirque du Soleil for nearly 20 years until 2021, will return to his role as Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board and will focus on business development for Cirque du Soleil globally.

A visionary leader and seasoned strategist, Mark Cornell brings extensive international experience across the entertainment, arts, and luxury consumer goods sectors. He has held senior leadership roles at ATG Entertainment, Moët Hennessy USA, Sotheby's Europe, and Krug Champagne, consistently demonstrating his ability to drive growth, transform organizations, and build inspiring brands.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Cornell for his proven ability to lead creative organizations at scale, his track record of delivering strong financial performance, and his deep understanding of audience experience and brand development. The Board believes his strategic vision and operational excellence will be instrumental in guiding Cirque du Soleil into its next phase of global growth.

"Mark Cornell embodies bold leadership and operational excellence. His arrival marks an important milestone in our ambition to strengthen our global reach and enrich the experience we offer to audiences worldwide." – Gabriel de Alba and Jim Murren, Co-Chairmen of the Board, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Mark Cornell holds an MBA from IMD Lausanne and a postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing. A former British Army officer, he has received multiple commendations for his service. He is passionate about modern art, sports, and social causes.

"It is an honour to join Cirque du Soleil, a global icon of creativity and innovation. I have admired this brand for many years, not only for its artistic excellence, but for its ability to connect cultures and inspire audiences around the world. I am excited to collaborate with the talented teams in Montreal and across the globe to write the next chapter of this extraordinary journey."

- Mark Cornell, Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Mr. Cornell will relocate to Montreal, home to Cirque du Soleil's international headquarters, to lead the organization alongside its local and global teams.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates--Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment Group--Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil

Media Contact: Amélie Robitaille, Director of Communications, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, [email protected]