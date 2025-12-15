Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta Presented the Highly-Anticipated World Premiere of LUDÕ, a Submersive Aquatic Spectacle in Mexico

Two extraordinary Cirque du Soleil resident shows now live under Mexico's sun, illuminating two of its most breathtaking coastal destinations.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Some stories are not meant to be told, they are meant to be lived. Last night, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Grupo Vidanta proudly unveiled LUDÕ, a first-of-its-kind submersive aquatic dinner show where the language of water, memory, and imagination collide to create an unprecedented sensory experience. LUDÕ marks Cirque du Soleil's second resident production in Latin America and a historic new chapter for entertainment in Mexico.

The special night brought out celebrities including Rebel Wilson, Tyra Banks, Paula Abdul, Niecy Nash, Mario Lopez, Sunny Hostin, Teresa Giudice, and many more.

The premiere welcomed close to 700 guests, who experienced the show's groundbreaking fusion of water, acrobatics, symbolic storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and culinary artistry. The evening concluded with several full standing ovations, underscoring the overwhelming excitement surrounding this landmark production.

A Story Etched in Water, Told Through Light, Movement, and Memory

LUDÕ begins with from a single question: What happens when creativity fades out?

The answer lies in The Visionary, Ludovico, a seasoned theatre director in search of inspiration who follows a whispering intuition to a mystical cenote in Mexico, once sacred to the goddesses of water.There, he falls into a dream-state where water becomes both muse and mirror.

In this otherworldly realm, scenes unfold like ripples across a still surface: Dancers float as though gravity never existed, acrobats dive, twist, and surge like currents; aerialists rise like memories resurfacing and the stage breathes, submerges, and illuminates like the rythym of an endless tide.

Every act is a fragment of a life rediscovered, childhood wonder, chosen family, lost inspiration and artistic obsession. It is a journey through the waters that shapes us, carries us, holds us.

The show emerges inside a custom-built, lotus-inspired theater rising 27 meters into the sky. A vessel designed to immerse nearly 700 guests in a full 360-degree aquatic dreamscape. Here, water is not a backdrop. It is a character, a storyteller, a universe of its own.

A Feast that Sets the Stage for Imagination

Before stepping into The Visionary's dream, guests are welcomed into a refined three-course dinner crafted by VidantaWorld culinary experts. Each plate becomes a prelude, a sensorial gateway guiding guests from the physical world into the fluid, borderless realm of LUDÕ.

Soft lights tremble like reflections on water, live musicians weave musical threads that echo beneath the surface glasses turn into instruments, forming a glass orchestra played collectively by the audience, a ritual that awakens the dream and calls the story to life.

An Icon is Born on Mexico's Pacific Coast

LUDÕ is more than a show, it is a landmark. A message. A celebration of what Mexico can offer the world.

"We set out to build an experience that dissolves the line between audience and dream," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "LUDŌ is Mexico at its most powerful, innovative, emotional, and unafraid to create beauty the world has never seen before."

"LUDÕ signals a new chapter on how we innovate," added Daniel Lamarre, Executive Vice Chairman of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "It's an experience created exclusively for VidantaWorld where technology, artistry and, human performance come together."

With more than 300 shows annually, LUDÕ is destined to become a timeless icon of the Pacific, a beacon for travelers seeking artistry, and the wonder that only Cirque du Soleil can create.

Where Luxury Meets Imagination: Tailored LUDÕ Experiences

Guests may choose from multiple immersive tiers--each crafted to blend refined dining, extraordinary performance, incredible views and Vidanta's signature hospitality:

VIP Dinner + Unlimited Champagne + Show

Dinner + Champagne + Show

Premium Seats + Champagne + Tapas + Show

Premium Balcony + Champagne + Tapas + Show

Balcony Show Experience

Each performance runs approximately 80 minutes, Tuesday through Saturday, with multiple showtimes depending on the date, and a ticket to LUDÕ grants direct access to the theater without separate park admission required.

With LUDÕ on the Pacific coast and JOYÀ thriving in Riviera Maya, Mexico becomes the only country in Latin America to host two Cirque du Soleil resident shows offering a distinctive dinner experience. Together, this two shows that live in Vidantaworld, they position Mexico as a global stage for innovation in immersive entertainment

Tickets for LUDŌ are now on sale, and the show will run year-round. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit:: www.cirquedusoleil.com/ludo.

ABOUT GRUPO VIDANTA

Founded in 1974 by tourism visionary Eng. Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Latin America's leading developer of luxury resorts, entertainment experiences, and tourism infrastructure. The company designs, builds, and operates award-winning destinations across Mexico's most iconic coastal regions, including Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, East Cape, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.Its resort portfolio includes The Estates, Grand Luxxe, Deluxxe at The Grand Mayan, Kingdom of the Sun, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, Celebrate Park, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, and Ocean Breeze Hotels.

Grupo Vidanta also owns and operates its own construction company, ensuring the highest standards of quality in every development.As a global leader in travel experiences, Grupo Vidanta created VidantaWorld, an innovative destination concept that redefines luxury and live entertainment. VidantaWorld includes the upcoming BON Luxury Theme Park, Jungala Aqua Experience, and attractions such as SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first beach-resort cable car.

Learn more at vidanta.com or follow @Vidanta on social media.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates--Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment--Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

