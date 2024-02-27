VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules on February 9, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Graham Darren Moore failed to fulfill his gatekeeper responsibilities, accepted trading instructions from a person who was not authorized in writing to provide such instructions, and communicated with clients using an unapproved third-party communication application.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on February 16, 2024, which are available at:

Re Moore, 2024 CIRO 26

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed its earlier acceptance of the settlement agreement and the penalties, including a reprimand and payment of costs in the amount of $7,500.

The alleged violations occurred while Graham Darren Moore was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Haywood Securities Inc., where he continues to be employed in a registered capacity.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

