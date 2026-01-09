TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The first official exams are now available for the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization's (CIRO) new proficiency model for approved persons and potential candidates of investment dealers.

"We are thrilled to see the new proficiency model launched and to see it used by candidates and the industry, in an efficient and cost-effective way," said Elsa Renzella, Senior Vice-President, Member Compliance and Registration, CIRO. "The new model raises the proficiency bar while providing CIRO greater oversight, ensuring relevance and responsiveness as the industry changes."

In advance of the launch, CIRO published exam syllabi, guides for study and practice exams to help learners, the industry and education providers prepare for the transition.

CIRO is committed to innovation, efficiency, and excellence in setting a new proficiency standard for the Canadian financial services industry. The new exams are designed and delivered in partnership with Fitch Learning.

"Fitch Learning is proud to partner with CIRO in shaping the future of financial services education in Canada. This new proficiency model raises the bar for the industry and ensures professionals are equipped for an evolving marketplace and to future-proof their careers," said Andreas Karaiskos, CEO, Fitch Learning.

The new proficiency rules came into effect on January 1, 2026, and are applicable to Investment Dealers and their approved persons. With the launch of the new proficiency model, Fitch created three portals: harmonized enrollment and candidate portals, and a firm portal for CIRO dealer members which can be used to track and manage candidates and enroll bulk candidates. The portals are also being used for CIRO mandatory Conduct Training for existing approved persons.

For more information on the New Proficiency Model and to find links to the portals, visit the Exam Hub.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

About Fitch Learning

Fitch Learning, part of Fitch Group, is a trusted global provider of financial education. Built on deep expertise in credit and strengthened by broad experience across financial services, we deliver impactful learning solutions through client-focused programs, courses and professional qualifications. Harnessing digital innovation and AI-driven learning tools, we empower organizations worldwide to build future-ready teams. Fitch Learning owns the Canadian Securities Institute, Certificate in Quantitative Finance Institute (CQFI), and the Global Institute of Credit Professionals, dedicated to supporting finance professionals throughout their career journeys. With centers in established financial hubs including Toronto, Montreal, New York, London, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney, Fitch Learning is committed to understanding complex client learning needs across fast-paced financial markets.

