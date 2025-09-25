SAINT JOHN, NB, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - During the Annual General Meeting of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), 10 Board Directors were re-elected by CIRO members and two new Board Members were elected for the first time after having been appointed in the past year.

Rhonda Goldberg was previously elected for a two-year term at the 2024 AGM, while Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO is also a board member. Kevin Kennedy and Helena Gottschling were appointed during Board Meetings earlier in the year.

The elected CIRO Board Directors are:

Independent (for a two-year term):

Kathryn Chisholm

Miranda Hubbs

Helena Gottschling

Louis Marcotte

Philip Mayers

Jennifer Newman

Laura Tamblyn Watts

Industry (for a two-year term):

Debra Doucette

Robert Frances

Kevin Kennedy

Michelle Khalili

Timothy Mills

"CIRO's Board provides strategic and practical guidance on key issues, whether through our regular Board meetings or through Board Committees," said Miranda Hubbs, Chair of the Board, CIRO. "I am grateful to our Directors for their service and commitment to CIRO's mission."

CIRO's Board of Directors represents the organization's pan-Canadian mandate, with representatives from across the country offering regional and varied industry expertise. The newly elected Board is comprised of ten returning Directors, ensuring continuity as CIRO continues to deliver on its mission.

"The Board has provided me and CIRO's management team with invaluable support, guidance and counsel since our amalgamation," said Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, CIRO. "We look forward to continuing to build on the Strategic Plan and to delivery efficiencies to members."

More information about CIRO's Board of Directors, its mandate and its committees can be found at About CIRO.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

